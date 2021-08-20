New recruit Jak Hickman gives timely boost for St Pats

New recruit Jak Hickman could make his St Patrick’s Athletic debut in tonight’s trip to Finn Harps, one of three Premier Division fixtures.

With a knee injury ruling regular right-back John Mountney out for the season, Stephen O’Donnell swooped to sign the 22-year-old Englishman. Hickman was last with Bolton Wanderers, who earned promotion to League One, and he’s decided to join the Saints for their run-in.

Victory at Finn Harps would bring Pat’s level with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table and they have a last-16 FAI Cup tie away to Cork City next Friday.

“My season finished in May and I spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn't pass up on,” said new arrival Hickman, who will be involved provided international clearance is granted.

“The club is on the up, there's some really good players here and we’re going well in the league.”

Elsewhere, Dundalk and Drogheda United meet in the Louth derby on the back of defeats. The other top-flight fixture sees bottom side Longford Town visit Waterford, who slipped into the playoff berth following their defeat at St Pat’s, a first loss in six.

In the First Division, Paul Doolin takes charge of Athlone for the first time as they welcome form side Galway United. John Caulfield’s team last week moved to within seven points of leaders Shelbourne, who host a Bray Wanderers side capable of further denting the Reds’ automatic promotion designs.

Cork City will look to keep their strong run going at Stradbrook against Cabinteely. Colin Healy will be without injured quintet Steven Beattie, Gearoid Morrissey, Jonas Häkkinen, Uniss Kargbo and Rob Slevin.

“We're nine points off the play-off places, so it's going to be very difficult,” admitted the City boss. “But the most important thing is to come back from Cabinteely with three points."

Tonight’s fixtures (All Live on LOITV):

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park, 7.45pm; Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm; Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm.

SSE Airtricity First Division: Cabinteely v Cork City, Stradbrook, 7.45pm; Treaty United v Wexford FC, Markets Field, 7.45pm; Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium; Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, Tolka Park, 7.45pm.