New recruit Jak Hickman gives timely boost for St Pats

“My season finished in May and I spoke to other clubs in England but I heard about the opportunity to come over here and it was one that I couldn't pass up on,” said new arrival Hickman, who will be involved provided international clearance is granted.
“The club is on the up, there's some really good players here and we’re going well in the league.”
“We're nine points off the play-off places, so it's going to be very difficult,” admitted the City boss. “But the most important thing is to come back from Cabinteely with three points."
Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park, 7.45pm; Waterford v Longford Town, RSC, 7.45pm; Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm.
Cabinteely v Cork City, Stradbrook, 7.45pm; Treaty United v Wexford FC, Markets Field, 7.45pm; Athlone Town v Galway United, Athlone Town Stadium; Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, Tolka Park, 7.45pm.