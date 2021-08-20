Stephen Kenny has much to ponder as Irish players in England have mixed starts to season

Six days out from the announcement of the Ireland squad and 12 days from them facing Portugal in Faro, it has been the customary early season mixed bag for potential squad members.

This weekend will mark the second series of Premier League games and fourth for those players operating in the Championship and League One.

Before Stephen Kenny assembles his panel in Manchester on Sunday week, they’ll have contested another set of league matches and, for many, the welcome opportunity of ties in the League Cup.

Ahead of the panel being unveiled, expected to number 25, for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia, we assess Stephen Kenny’s options and their respective statuses at club level.

The good

At either end of the pitch, Gavin Bazunu and Callum Robinson have been Ireland’s flag bearers during the opening weekends.

Once Bazunu overcame a quad problem, the Manchester City stopper was installed at on-loan club Portsmouth, playing two games in a row and keeping clean sheets.

Also on the goalkeeper front, Mark Travers hasn’t done anything wrong since stepping into the Bournemouth side following Asmir Begovic’s departure to Everton. Scott Parker has recruited Norwegian international Orjan Nyland to provide competition. Freddie Woodman remains Parker’s main target but Newcastle’s goalkeeping problems could see him stay put beyond the deadline.

Shane Duffy’s comeback for Brighton was the best Irish story of the opening Premier League weekend and there were tentative signs of Troy Parrott settling into life on loan at MK Dons, scoring and assisting against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Fellow young striker Adam Idah got 15 Premier League minutes on Saturday, coming close to scoring late on for Norwich against Liverpool.

Dara O’Shea continues to develop into a West Bromwich Albion mainstay but it’s the strides made by his teammate Callum Robinson that’s most encouraging when it comes to the international picture. Goals in three successive Championship games places him right in the frame to start in the Algarve.

Ireland have failed to score in nine of their 13 matches under Kenny and require firepower, especially in the two home matches, to prevent the campaign descending into further embarrassment.

The bad

From the myriad of players facing uncertain futures, it was a relief to see James McCarthy and James McClean both get new clubs this month.

Nevertheless, the fact McCarthy is being slowly eased into an average Celtic side reflects both his match fitness levels and standing while McClean has slipped down a tier to League One at Wigan Athletic.

Back in the Premier League, neither Shane Long nor Michael Obafemi even made the Southampton bench last weekend, their best hope of action looming in next Wednesday’s League Cup tie at Newport County. One, or both, could be on the move before the August 31 deadline.

Aaron Connolly’s situation at Brighton continues to intrigue. Finally clear of injuries, he was excluded from the trip to Burnley due to “personal reasons”, raising questions again about his relationship with boss Graham Potter. Connolly would ordinarily be an automatic starter for Kenny, yet he needs minutes in the next 10 days to be sure of involvement.

Jack Byrne is another player with much to give for Ireland but after returning from a long injury, only exposure for APOEL in the Greek Super League starting this weekend will trigger a squad recall.

Lastly, the sight of Caoimhín Kelleher acting as back-up to Alisson at Liverpool indicates the esteem in which he’s held in but a string of games elsewhere on loan would be more beneficial to his immediate international career. Barring an injury or suspension to the Brazilian, Kelleher will report for international duty with zero minutes to show.

The ugly

This is wretched levels of ugliness.

Based on his current situation, Darren Randolph will be fortunate to make the squad, never mind the team, for the upcoming Portugal clash. Unless the 50-times capped stopper seals a transfer, he’s going to be stranded behind Lukasz Fabiański and Alphonse Areola at West Ham.

Robbie Brady has yet to choose his next club, naturally running the risk of losing his place in the panel. Getting sorted in the next week will determine his participation or otherwise.

Likewise, fellow midfielder Conor Hourihane has been left idle at Aston Villa. Another temporary switch like the Swansea City move he brokered last season is essential to get his season up and running.

Also on the lookout for a new club is Brighton’s Jayson Molumby. A favourite of Kenny, he’s one of a string of players gearing up to be busy in this window, perhaps even the final days in the build-up to the Portugal assignment. On form, Gavin Kilkenny shades a place in the panel over Molumby, Hourihane, and Brady but form isn’t always a manager’s overriding criteria.

Predicted Ireland squad (25 players):

GOALKEEPERS (3): C Kelleher, M Travers, G Bazunu.

DEFENDERS (8): S Coleman, M Doherty, J Egan, C Clark, S Duffy, D O’Shea, R Manning, J McClean.

MIDFIELDERS (8): C Hourihane, A Browne, J Hendrick, J Byrne, J Cullen, J McCarthy, J Molumby, R Brady.

ATTACKERS (7): C O’Dowda, C Robinson, A Connolly, A Idah, J Collins, T Parrott, J McGrath.