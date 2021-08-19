Shamrock Rovers: Flora stand in the Irish champions way of lucrative group stage

For a storied summer of European club football to blossom into a season of success, the onus is on Shamrock Rovers to reach the Europa Conference League group stage.

Stephen Bradley’s side are in Tallinn for the first leg of their play-off, well equipped to achieve a fourth qualification by an Irish side for the lucrative next phase.

Rovers were the trailblazers in cracking the glass ceiling, their march to the Europa League a decade ago ironically entailing a win over tonight’s opponents, Flora.

Twice Dundalk have emulated that feat since, giving the Hoops an added incentive to equal their rival’s strides in Uefa’s new competition.

Bradley was doing his best yesterday to downplay the financial carrot of victory over two legs too but doubling their prize-money to north of €3m is certainly appetising for those in the boardroom.

“Our priority is always the domestic league,” he said about his team that claimed their first title since 2011 last year.

“Europe looks after itself. You know it’s coming around and it’s exciting for everyone, brilliant for the club financially and for the League as a whole, but you don’t know what the draw will throw up. Last season, we got AC Milan.”

That an Estonian side have yet to progress past this play-off juncture in any European competition illustrates the opportunity the Irish champions have to secure a guaranteed additional six games among the best 32 teams.

In contrast to Irish clubs, who have enjoyed nine wins from their 18 matches in European combat this season, the Estonians are on the slide.

Flora carry the burden of a nation, for elimination would cement a decline that results in their quota of qualifiers for next season’s competitions reducing from four to three.

It mirrors the malaise within the Estonia national team, several of whose players will be in the Flora side tonight. Heavy defeats to Czech Republic (2-6) and Belarus (2-4) in March ended any faint World Cup qualification prospects after the first window.

Against that backdrop, however, Bradley places their hosts in high esteem, even higher than the Slovakian champions they lost 3-2 to on aggregate in the Champions League last month.

“Flora the best team we’ve played in Europe this season as I’d rank them ahead of Slovan Bratislava,” said Bradley about the side who, like themselves, have the new competition as a trapdoor from the Champions League.

“I think they’re a very, very good team, one that plays excellent football with a lot of energy in and out of possession and threats.”

Bradley bases his opinion on what he’s seen of Flora in their previous two ties.

Unlike Rovers, the first parachute for the Estonian champions from their 3-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Legia Warsaw was a Europa clash against Omonia. They pushed the Cypriots to penalties last week.

“Qualifying for the group stage would be the result of four years’ hard work,” admitted Flora boss Jürgen Henn, who at 34 is two years younger than his counterpart Bradley.

“Shamrock Rovers are a typical British team but with a modern style. Some of their players have come from the English Premier League and Championship, while another is reportedly moving to Glasgow Celtic. They have quality.”

Henn’s research was correct because Liam Scales is, indeed, swapping one set of green hoops for another in the coming weeks for a transfer banking Rovers €600,000 plus potential add-ons.

Lee Grace’s late absence through an unspecified knock means Scales will likely switch centrally into one of three centre-back berths, facilitating the inclusion of Seán Kavanagh as left wing-back.

The man operating on the opposite side, Ronan Finn, was in the Rovers side that prevailed in Tallinn in 2011, a precursor to an historic breakthrough.

“Maybe, at the time, we didn’t know the heights we hit,” reflected the 33-year-oldcaptain. “It was a bit of a whirlwind to be honest; coming home to an airport welcome and becoming national news.

“Ask any player from that squad and they’ll say being in the group phase was a standout moment.

“This is a great opportunity for the young boys in the squad — lads who were my age back then — to start their career in a similar pattern.”