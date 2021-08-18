Paul Doolin appointed as new Athlone Town manager

Former Drogheda United and Cork City boss Doolin’s last managerial job was with the FAI as Ireland U-19 head coach
Former Republic of Ireland U-19 manager Paul Doolin. Picture: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 11:05
John Fallon

Former Drogheda United and Cork City manager Paul Doolin is back in the League of Ireland after being appointed as boss of First Division club Athlone Town.

Doolin’s last managerial job was with the FAI as Ireland U-19 head coach. The 58-year-old guided the side to a first European finals for nine years in his first season in 2011 before departing in 2016.

Despite applying for vacancies in the League since, he has spoken of his frustration at being overlooked, sometimes without even an acknowledgement. His first game will be Friday’s visit of John Caulfield’s Galway United to the Athlone Town Stadium.

As a player, he won five doubles over a decorated domestic career before venturing into coaching.

“Paul needs little or no introduction to the vast majority of Irish football fans,” said a statement from Athlone Town today.

“He has a proven track record in management in the League of Ireland and with Irish underage teams.

“Paul's appointment as ATAFC's manager was confirmed following a meeting between the parties late on Tuesday evening. Everyone associated with the club wishes him the best of luck!” 

Doolin succeeds Adrian Carberry, who left the club in the wake of last Friday’s 6-0 defeat at UCD.

