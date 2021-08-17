Sligo Rovers sign former Bohemians striker Andre Wright

Sligo Rovers have signed striker Andre Wright for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The former Bohemians attacker signs after a spell at Scottish Championship side Ayr United, subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for Bohs and was named in the 2020 PFAI Team of the Season.

Wright will link up with Rovers soon for a possible debut in the match against Drogheda United on September 3.

“I’m very happy. It’s been frustrating with a disrupted few months so I’m really excited now," said Wright.

“I had a relatively successful time at Bohemians and I have that bit of experience which I know will stand to me.

“I know my job is scoring goals and to perform well for the team. The manager told me what he wants, what he thinks I can bring and what is expected of me. The pressure to score goals and perform well for the team is part of the job as a footballer and I’m just excited to get started.

“I know about the club from playing in Sligo. There is a possibility to finish high up in the league and we know what comes with that. That excites me and I’m coming to Sligo to give my best for the club and myself.”

Rovers boss Liam Buckley said the signing will be helpful to Rovers in the final third of the season.

“Andre is a great addition. He’s been a target for quite some time and we’re delighted to complete the deal today.

“He had a great spell with Bohemians for a couple of years and we saw first hand how well he did.

“He’s a target man and an out and out striker. We’ll aim to get him into the type of form he showed at Bohemians and if we can do that, he’ll do very well for us as well.

“Additional competition is always good for the squad and it will give a lift to everyone to have another quality player with us. We have a lot to play for in the coming months and despite the run we’ve had, we’re still in a strong position.

“We’re still in the market. As I said, there is a lot to play for and we’re doing all we can to steady the ship and kick on for the rest of the year.”