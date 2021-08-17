Athlone Town seeking new manager as Adrian Carberry departs

Athlone Town are looking for a new manager after the departure of Adrian Carberry.
A statement said the decision was made by "mutual agreement" after a meeting with Carberry on Monday night "to discuss the team's recent league form and on-field performances".
The statement continues: "It was agreed that the best option for the team at this point in time was for somebody else to take over the reins, for the remainder of the 2021 season."
Carberry took over as Athlone manager in December 2019, his first season concluding with a ninth-place finish in the First Division and a run to the FAI Cup semi-finals, which ended in an 11-0 defeat to Dundalk.
Athlone opened the 2021 season with four wins from their opening five games to top the table but have stalled since as they fell to sixth. They have recorded one win in their last 11, with Friday's 6-0 loss to UCD the final straw.
Athlone thanked Carberry, a former player and local Athlone man, for his hard work, especially during the challenges of Covid, and said they will make an announcement in due course regarding his successor.