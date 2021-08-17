Tallinn trip a reminder of how far Seán Gannon has come

Seán Gannon was a mere fringe member of the Shamrock Rovers squad the last time they visited Flora Tallinn for a European match.

The Hoops would break new ground that season a decade ago, beating the Estonian champions on the way to becoming the first Irish team to reach the Europa League group stages.

As a 20-year-old, Gannon struggled to get into Michael O’Neill’s side and he doesn’t feel a sole league appearance warrants his name being mentioned as one of their title winners.

He’ll have a different status when the squad departs for Thursday’s Conference League play-off first leg, as the player on the flight with six subsequent league medals to his name.

They consist of a first with St Patrick’s Athletic (2013) and five at Dundalk (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

Should Rovers see out their current standing as table-toppers with back-to-back titles, Gannon will equal the record of seven jointly held by Owen Heary and Johnny Matthews.

He was also a central part of Dundalk’s side that surpassed Rovers’ feat, getting to Europa League group stages twice, in 2016 and last year.

Having recently turned 30, his next goal is emulating that achievement in the new competition introduced by Uefa to give champions of smaller countries scope to prolong their involvement.

While Rovers dropped straight into the Conference League following defeat to Slovan Bratislava, Flora went from a 3-1 aggregate loss against Legia Warsaw to the Europa League.

Their consolation prize for losing on penalties to Cypriot side Omonia last week was a third bite against Rovers.

“Even though I didn’t play in Tallinn back in 2011, it was an amazing experience for a player like myself not long out of schoolboys football,” recalls Gannon. “The manager just brought me along to see what it was like being around the first-team squad on a European night and the preparation involved.

“I’ve learned from my time playing in Europe that there’s many factors involved.

“It just comes down to showing that we are a professional outfit because we won at Drogheda United on Sunday after arriving home from Albania 48 hours earlier.

“We’ve to make sure we’re recovered now for Thursday. This new competition gives countries such as Ireland and Estonia a chance of group stage football and we want to give it a good crack.”

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley acknowledges Flora will be a step-up in quality on KF Tueta, whom they beat 3-0 on aggregate in the third round. A little bit of local knowledge from Jack Byrne, their former midfielder now playing for APOEL in Cyprus underlined the challenge.

“From watching last week’s game, Flora should have beaten Omonia,” he said.

“That is saying something because I spoke to Jack (Byrne) about Omonia and he was raving about them, saying how good they are.”

Viewers will get to see an Irish team live in European action for this first time this season after all 18 previous matches involving the four qualifiers weren’t televised.

Virgin Media will show Thursday’s first leg at the A Le Coq Arena (5pm), with RTÉ screening the return at Tallaght on August 26.