James McCarthy close to full fitness after 'dream come true' in Celtic cup cameo

Ireland international McCarthy is almost two weeks into his Celtic career after training on his own during pre-season
James McCarthy close to full fitness after 'dream come true' in Celtic cup cameo

Celtic's James McCarthy during the Premier Sports Cup match at Celtic Park. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 16:29
PA

James McCarthy believes he is not far off catching up with his fitness following his “dream” Celtic debut.

The 30-year-old midfielder came on in the 75th minute of Celtic’s Premier Sports Cup win over Hearts on Sunday.

The Ireland international is almost two weeks into his Celtic career after training on his own during pre-season and is in a hurry to catch up with his team-mates.

On his first appearance, the former Hamilton, Wigan, Everton, and Crystal Palace player told Celtic TV: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve said that from when I joined the club, it’s been a massive thing for me and the family.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Celtic, and coming out, and the reception I got, it’s one you dream of as a kid, and I’m delighted to be a part of it now, as I need to make sure the hard work continues now.

“The most important thing was getting through to the next round of the cup, and we’ve done that.

“Obviously, it was nice to get some minutes for myself, with me not doing pre-season with all of the lads, so I’m still doing a wee bit of catch-up, but I’m getting there now.

“I’m definitely not far away and, as I said, the most important thing now is that we are through to the next round of the cup and we are looking forward to the next challenge during the week.”

More in this section

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City defender Jake O’Brien signs for Crystal Palace on permanent deal
2020/2021 Premier League Season Package England’s ‘Super League six’ rejoin European Club Association
St Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Furious Maltese club lodge complaint to Uefa over performance of Irish referee
#celtic#republic of ireland mnt
James McCarthy close to full fitness after 'dream come true' in Celtic cup cameo

Barcelona €1.35bn in debt as president Joan Laporta blasts 'terrible inheritance'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up