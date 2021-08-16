Cork City defender Jake O’Brien signs for Crystal Palace on permanent deal

Cork City defender Jake O’Brien has signed a permanent deal with Crystal Palace.

O’Brien joined the Premier League side on loan earlier this year, with the London side having had the option to make the deal permanent, which they have now done.

City said the deal had been agreed "for an undisclosed fee".

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well. Jake is yet another player to come through our academy and go on to play first-team football, so we are very proud of the pathway that exists for our young players,” said Cork City manager Colin Healy.

“He is a great lad and a credit to his family; he always worked exceptionally hard in training every day, and he deserves this opportunity. We have come to an agreement that we believe represents a good deal for all parties and we look forward to following Jake’s career with interest.”

City chairman Declan Carey commented: “We wish Jake all the best in his permanent move. He is an extremely hard worker. This is another sign of the fantastic work from our Academy coaches and Jake's Cork Schoolboy's League club, Youghal United.”