Cork City defender Jake O’Brien signs for Crystal Palace on permanent deal

City said the deal had been agreed "for an undisclosed fee"
Cork City defender Jake O’Brien signs for Crystal Palace on permanent deal

Cork City's Jake O'Brien in action against Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers last September. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 15:09
Stephen Barry

Cork City defender Jake O’Brien has signed a permanent deal with Crystal Palace.

O’Brien joined the Premier League side on loan earlier this year, with the London side having had the option to make the deal permanent, which they have now done.

City said the deal had been agreed "for an undisclosed fee".

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Jake, and we wish him well. Jake is yet another player to come through our academy and go on to play first-team football, so we are very proud of the pathway that exists for our young players,” said Cork City manager Colin Healy. 

“He is a great lad and a credit to his family; he always worked exceptionally hard in training every day, and he deserves this opportunity. We have come to an agreement that we believe represents a good deal for all parties and we look forward to following Jake’s career with interest.” 

City chairman Declan Carey commented: “We wish Jake all the best in his permanent move. He is an extremely hard worker. This is another sign of the fantastic work from our Academy coaches and Jake's Cork Schoolboy's League club, Youghal United.”

More in this section

2020/2021 Premier League Season Package England’s ‘Super League six’ rejoin European Club Association
St Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Furious Maltese club lodge complaint to Uefa over performance of Irish referee
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League Shane Duffy hopes that dark times are behind him
cork city fc#league of ireland
Cork City defender Jake O’Brien signs for Crystal Palace on permanent deal

Barcelona €1.35bn in debt as president Joan Laporta blasts 'terrible inheritance'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up