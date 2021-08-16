Shane Duffy hopes that dark times are behind him

From hitting rock bottom to savouring the joys of a Premier League win, Ireland defender Shane Duffy plans on continuing his renaissance at Brighton and Hove Albion.

This time last season, the Derryman was loaned out to Celtic, a dream move that soon descended into a nightmare.

The side’s crisis mirrored his own, as he didn’t see a minute of game-time after February.

It cost him his place in the Ireland team for the opening pair of World Cup qualifiers too.

Ben White’s €50m sale to Arsenal, however, created a window for redemption back at his parent club.

Last week, manager Graham Potter admitted he was unsure about his plans for Duffy, with the transfer window closing in a fortnight, but restored the 29-year-old to his starting team for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Burnley.

It was a throwback to the 2018/19 season when Duffy became a mainstay of a defensive unit alongside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

The trio played their part at Turf Moor, helping the Seagulls come from behind to win 2-1.

"It feels like I have come home; it really is a special club for me," Duffy told the club’s website.

"I missed being here too much, and I wanted to come back.

“It was down to me, as this club means a lot in my heart. I have missed that feeling of playing for Brighton and getting three points; giving Dunky and Webby a big hug at the final whistle, it was such a great feeling."

"I am never going to give up, and until I am told otherwise, I am going to keep fighting until the last day.

"The club has been brilliant even when they knew I was having a difficult spell both on and off the pitch at Celtic.

"They were always in contact and seeing how I was. It is still early days, and I still do not know exactly what the manager wants – and he obviously needed me on Saturday and I was there for him – but he has been great with me.

"When I moved away, I realised what I was missing, and I have reflected on that over the summer and it is now up to me, and what the manager wants, and we have just got to keep working hard together."

Duffy's difficult period began in May 2020 when his father, Brian, passed away.

"When you hit rock bottom that is the reality check,” he adds.

“A lot was going wrong off the field, which was difficult for me and I had to get through that and that was tough mentally.

"I changed a few things in my life over the last few months and I have come back with a different mindset and approach to things. When I came back after my loan it was a big weight off my shoulders. It was like I had come home and the comfort started to come back.

"I did that from the first day of pre-season, but my expectations weren’t high. I just said to myself I would try to do the best I can and help the team in any way I can.

"The manager has been really honest and he has been great with me.

"I was delighted to get a little bit of luck (starting on Saturday) but I also feel you earn your luck with a bit of hard work, how you are off the pitch and how you are around the lads. The manager is big on that.

"I feels like I can help the squad, even if at times I am not playing, and it was really nice to get back on the grass."

Brighton have three games before the upcoming international window, two Premier League outings against Watford and Everton at the AMEX Stadium, sandwiched in between by a visit to face Cardiff City, managed his former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, in the EFL Cup.