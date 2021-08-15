Gavin Bazunu in line for Ireland No 1 shirt after lining out for Portsmouth

Gavin Bazunu is in pole position to retain his spot as Ireland’s No 1 for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Portugal after playing his first game of the season for Portsmouth.

Darren Randolph’s injury problems opened the door for teen Bazunu to start the last four matches for Stephen Kenny but the West Ham United stopper’s continued exile puts his first-choice status in jeopardy.

As expected, David Moyes continued with Lukasz Fabiański for Sunday’s opening day Premier League win at Newcastle United. Alphonse Areola, recruited from PSG in the summer, was on the bench, leaving the role of third-choice between David Martin and Randolph.

The Hammers’ Europa League qualification excludes them from any Carabao Cup action before next month’s international window, although as things stand, it is highly unlikely Randolph would be called upon when Fabiański is rested.

Caoimhín Kelleher is in a similar situation, albeit much closer to club action. Jurgen Klopp has installed the Cork custodian as Alisson’s back-up, selecting him in the supporting role at Norwich City on Saturday.

Liverpool, too, don’t enter the Carabao Cup until next month’s third round due to their European commitments, thereby denying Kelleher the opportunity of a run-out unless Alisson picks up an injury or suspension.

The goalkeeper available to Kenny operating at the highest level is Mark Travers. He was thrown in for the World Cup qualification opener away to Serbia in March, only to be dropped after the 3-2 defeat.

Asmir Begovic’s exit from Bournemouth created a vacancy that Travers has filled for the Cherries’ first two Championship games, a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion and Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Still, it is Bazunu, despite playing a tier lower in League One, who is primed to be tasked with the job of repelling Cristiano Ronaldo’s bid to become a world record holder by scoring his 110th international goal in Faro on September 1. Ireland then host Azerbaijan three days later and Serbia a further three days after.

“There’s so much faith that Gavin can be a real protagonist in our attacking play, despite wearing the No 1,” said Pompey boss Danny Cowley after deeming Bazunu fit enough to start in Saturday’s win over Crewe.

“We’d planned to bring Gavin in for the midweek game but he wasn’t quite ready to start after coming back from a quad injury.” Kenny is due to unveil his squad for the triple-header later this week, with a number of players battling to keep their berths.

James McCarthy hasn’t figured for Ireland since last October and whether Sunday’s 15-minute cameo in the League Cup for his Celtic debut will convince Kenny to include him is uncertain.

Aaron Connolly will make the cut, despite being absent from Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad in Saturday’s win over Burnley due to “personal reasons”, according to manager Graham Potter.

While Shane Duffy played the 90 minutes, his first Premier League game-time since July 2020, compatriot Connolly didn’t even make the bench.

James McClean could be heading down to League One after Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill demoted the Derryman to the U23s and put him up for sale ahead of the transfer window closing on August 31. The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and his former club Wigan Athletic are believed to be interested.