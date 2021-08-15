Who needs Harry Kane? Spurs beat champions - with England skipper left out of squad

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Son 55) MANCHESTER CITY 0

Who needs Harry Kane when you have Heung Min Son?

The South Korean scored the only goal of a breathtaking game to ensure Spurs got Nuno Espirito Santo's reign got off to a winning start in the sweetest way possible – sinking Manchester City who are relentless in their pursuit of Kane.

The England captain was not involved, having had only two days of pre-season training since coming out of quarantine, but it mattered little as Tottenham fought tooth and nail for a well- deserved victory over the reigning champions.

As good as Spurs were, with academy kids Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp outstanding, City were toothless and it is easy to see why they desperately want Kane. Hugo Lloris did not have a shot to save until the 74th minute, when he saved from Jack Grealish.

The England midfielder, making his full debut after a record-breaking €115m transfer from Aston Villa, showed the best and worst sides, dribbling past players but also going to ground too easily too often. He was soundly booed by the noisy home supporters, who cheered loudly when he was booked in stoppage time for a foul on Lucas Moura.

But the biggest cheer of the afternoon came when Son did what he does best – scored a beauty. The Korean seems to have City's number and once again he made the difference, running on to Steven Bergwijn's pass during swift counter-attack, cutting in from the right inside Nathan Ake and curling an unstoppable shot inside the far post.

Ederson was the busier keeper and Spurs should have scored more, with Son, Bergwijn and Lucas Moura all denied.

After taking over from Jose Mourinho, Santo had promised to restore Tottenham's DNA of excitin, attacking football and getting the best out of their young players, and he delivered on all fronts. The Tottenham Hotspur stadium was full to the rafters for the first time in 18 months and was rocking before, during and after this exhilarating game.

City have now lost on all four visits to Tottenham's new billion-Euro home, and Pep Guardiola knows he has work to do if City are to retain their title – not least, get a prolific striker. By the end of the game, Spurs fans were singing “Are you watching Harry Kane?' as well they might.

Their team proved once again they can produce results against the odds even without the best striker in the country.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris 7; Tanganga 9 (Doherty 83), Sanchez 8, Dier 8, Reguilon 7; Hojbjerg 9, Skipp 8; Moura 7, Dele Alli 7, Bergwijn 7 (Lo Celso 77); Son 9.

MAN CITY: (4-1-2-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 6, Dias 6, Ake 6, Mendy 6 (Zinchenko 79); Fernandinho 5; Gundogan 6, Grealish 7; Mahrez 6 (De Bruyne 79), Torres 5, Sterling 6 (Jesus 70).

Ref: Anthony Taylor 7/10.