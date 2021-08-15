Even with Jack Grealish onboard, Harry Kane still appears the missing piece in Man City puzzle

Jack Grealish’s Premier League debut for Manchester City showed only glimpses of what he can offer, and on a day when Harry Kane was left out of Tottenham’s squad, you couldn’t help but wonder if the champions had prioritised the wrong man as they began their title defence with a shock defeat.

Kane may still end up at the Etihad, of course, but having spent €120m on Grealish from Aston Villa, there remain doubts over whether City can afford another €170m to get what they really need, a striker to finish off — or turn around — games like this.

By giving the England man Sergio Aguero’s number 10 shirt, it’s clear that Pep Guardiola has faith in his new signing. But City rued not having a striker on the field at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they started like a house on fire, but were eventually bullied by the home team’s pace, athleticism and enthusiasm, falling to a goal from Heung-min Son.

Grealish will have to get used to these debates because he’s now at a club that is expected to win every game, something he didn’t have to deal with at Villa.

Having been used to playing wide, he was played more centrally here — in-field of Raheem Sterling — and you could see he was desperate at times to return to his old role.

That is not a problem in a side with so much movement, but there are many things for him to learn, not least how to cope with not being the ‘go-to’ man for every pass, as he was at Villa Park.

There were flashes of his potential in only the second minute when, in his first dribble in a City shirt, he looked set to reach the penalty area, before Oliver Skipp clipped him from behind. One more metre and it would have been an early penalty.

However, the overall picture was of a player who couldn’t quite influence the game as much as he would have liked, and his frustration showed when receiving a late booking.

The signs are that he has the technique and personality to succeed at City, but his tendency to hang on to the ball seems at odds with the way the champions play and although he continues to draw fouls, that is not really City’s game.

Having taken the number 10 shirt vacated by Aguero, the pressure is huge on young shoulders. It is also the number that Kane could have worn for City, of course, and how they would have benefitted from having him here – both in terms of his finishing and his presence.

Kane was not included in the subs for Spurs, and so the ‘will he stay or will he go’ fiascos is only going to ramp up before September 1 when the transfer window has closed.

The pre-match narrative was that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to tell City that he doesn’t want to sell Kane, despite rumours the champions have bid €120m and are ready to go higher.

There are only three things to consider: if Kane will push hard enough to force a move (the signs are that he will), if City will offer the €170m needed to push Spurs into a sale (which is less certain), and if Tottenham can find a replacement in time, with the transfer clock ticking. That last one may prove to be the biggest barrier of all.

For Kane, it’s a dilemma. As much as he might want to leave, there are only a handful of clubs who can afford him — and most of them have spent a lot of money already. City on Grealish, United on Varane and Sancho, PSG on Messi.

In a season in which their rivals, and especially United, have strengthened, City’s title defence may depend on what happens next.