Aaron Greene caps off fine team move to give Shamrock Rovers the points

DROGHEDA UTD 0 SHAMROCK ROVERS 1

Shamrock Rovers warmed up for Thursday’s Europa Conference League playoff first leg in Flora Tallinn by reclaiming the outright lead of the Premier Division table at Head In The Game Park.

Up against a dogged Drogheda side, whose manager Tim Clancy was in the stands serving a touchline ban, Stephen Bradley’s side had to be patient but breached the home side’s resistance with a 53rd-minute winner from a flowing move.

From goalkeeper Alan Mannus to Aaron Greene’s close-range finish, there were 15 passes along the way. Decisively, Daniel Mandroiu’s dink down the left set up Burke to square for the unmarked veteran.

Drogheda could have no complaints about losing their fourth game on the spin, which drags them firmly back into a congested bunch trying to avoid the relegation playoff.

After conceding the breakthrough, they had one penalty claim waved away by Referee Ray Matthews when Dane Massey’s pullback struck the arm of Dylan Watts with 20 minutes left. Substitute Mark Doyle had volleyed over moments earlier but Clancy’s crew failed to test Mannus over the 90 minutes.

As expected, Stephen Bradley rotated his squad with the trip to Estonia in mind, with the newcomers looking to push their claims for inclusion.

Burke took just three minutes to make his mark, firing a shot that David Odumosu tipped onto the post.

Greene rifled a shot wide from the resultant corner, as did Chris McCann on 29 minutes.

That dominance continued into the second half but unlike the previous meeting in April, the Hoops didn’t need a stoppage-time goal to steal the points Richie Towell tried his luck from an acute angle, only to be denied by Odumosu while Burke blazed a free over.

They eventually got in behind the Drogs defence. Watts, late on, should have added a second, losing his footing after being left alone inside the box but it didn’t matter as Rovers went three points ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic, with a game in hand.

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumosu; J Brown, J Redmond (R Murray 64), D O’Reilly, D Massey (L Heeney 80), C Kane; G Deegan (D Corcoran 80), K Phillips, J Hyland; J Adeyamo (M Doyle 55), J Clarke (D Markey 55).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Scales; S Gannon, D Mandroiu (R Gaffney 70), C McCann, R Towell (G O’Neill 76), S Kavanagh; G Burke (D Watts 68), A Greene.

Referee: R Matthews (Kerry).