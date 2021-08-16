Marc Bircham blasts FAI disciplinary appeals process as 'pointless'

Waterford manager Marc Bircham has blasted the FAI’s disciplinary procedure.

The former QPR and Millwall midfielder, who completed a referee’s course post-retirement, is particularly aggrieved at the bans that he and midfielder Anthony Wordsworth were hit with in recent weeks.

Bircham claims he was sent off during the FAI Cup win at Athlone for throwing an empty water bottle to the ground, while recent recruit Wordsworth incurred a second booking in the same match over a marginal throw-in call.

To compound Waterford’s grievances, their defence that Wordsworth’s verbals in the next game at Drogheda United was directed to a teammate did not prevent another red card and extra three-match suspension in the league.

“I’m not annoyed at the officials; it’s the appeals committee and everything after that,” said Bircham, who has taken the Blues from bottom to eighth since he took over in May.

“Referees are human and make mistakes. If players make a mistake, we as coaching staff judge them.

“I think there’s been one red card overturned in League of Ireland history, and that was a case of mistaken identity.

“I’ve been told that once a player is sent off, whether it’s right or wrong, he’s suspended for the next game.

“Even when you prove your case before the appeals committee, you still get banned. I think it’s pointless.

“You’ve to pay €500 to appeal it, on a 0.00005% chance of it getting overturned.

“I think 16 staff have received red cards in the League of Ireland this season, whereas across the four English divisions, where there are 92 clubs, they had 11 last season. In England, once you prove your point by showing video evidence, the decision gets overturned. The injustice of it here frustrates me.”

Despite his gripes, Bircham was content enough in his first permanent senior managerial post to recently accept a two-year contract extension from new club-owner Richard Forrest.

“It was only going to be a short-term fix really, coming in to steady the ship, but I’ve really enjoyed the job,” he said. “I think the League of Ireland has got more quality in it than people give it credit for. I knew about the league before coming over, having helped get Ryan Manning from Galway when I was coaching at QPR and through Stephen Gallen’s knowledge of it. Switching to a summer league has certainly helped the condition of the pitches.”