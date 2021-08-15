West Ham hit back to put four past Newcastle

Newcastle 2 West Ham 4

Gareth Southgate came to check on his godson, and in the process was treated to six goals, two would-be England strikers and one hell of a comeback.

Twice Newcastle led, but they were unable to prevent West Ham from deservedly emerging with the spoils from a ridiculously open contest which will take some beating as the most entertaining 90 minutes this venue will see all season.

That will be little consolation to the hosts, ahead at the break only to capitulate in dramatic fashion to the tune of shipping three goals in 13 minutes at the outset of a shoot-yourself-in-the-foot second-half.

Said Benrahma led the onslaught, heading home Michail Antonio's cross eight minutes after the re-start to restore parity for a second time. With Newcastle in a growing state of disarray, Jacob Murphy tripped Pablo Fornals in the area when Antonio's point blank header came back off the post.

Premier League debutant Freddie Woodman - godson to the England head coach through his friendship with the young keeper's dad and his former Crystal Palalce team-mate Andy - did brilliantly to save Antonio's penalty low to his left, but Newcastle's increasing leg-weariness was belied by Tomas Soucek reacting first to thrash home the rebound.

When Antoino burst through to find the bottom corner from Benrahma's pass just after the hour, it was game over. Newcastle's legs were gone. The West Ham forward is yet to represent his country, but Southgate can't help but to have been impressed by an outstanding display of pace, power and calm-eyed finishing, one mirrored before the break by another England hopeful, Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's latest number nine earned the most recent of his four caps two years ago. After scoring a goal every other game in an injury-truncated 20-21 campaign, the 29-year-old again underlined his importance to everything his side does by heading an early near post opener after Allan Saint-Maximin had left Declan Rice with twisted blood near the goal-line on not one, or two but three occasions.

Parity was restored within a quarter of an hour, but only after the intervention of VAR to rule neither Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were in an offside position when Aaron Cresswell's angled cross found the bottom corner through a ruck of players.

After Woodman stood firm to prevent Bowen from notching a worldie when waltzing past three defenders, Murphy restored Newcastle's advantage as half-time approached, meeting Matt Ritchie's inviting cross from the left with a precise header.

That was as good as it got for the hosts, however, and as West Ham grew stronger, Newcastle wilted. They remain without an opening day win at home in the Premier League for nine years, and the way they dropped off the pace in the final half an hour will no doubt leave Steve Bruce wondering whether his strength and conditioning staff are fully fit for purpose.