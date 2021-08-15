Harry Kane not in Tottenham squad for opening game against Manchester City

It was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench
Harry Kane not in Tottenham squad for opening game against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 16:05
Jonathan Veal

Harry Kane was not involved in Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England captain, who wants to join City this summer, only had two training sessions with the first team following his late return from holiday.

And it was decided he was not fit enough to even take a place on the bench and did not travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanguy Ndombele was also left out for Spurs, who named an unchanged side from the one that started the final friendly against Arsenal last week.

Jack Grealish makes his full debut for City following his £100m move from Aston Villa, while Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench.

More in this section

Soccer - European Cup Final Replay - Bayern Munich v Athletico Madrid Gerd Muller: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the penalty box’ who fired Germany to glory
Aaron Connolly File Photo Aaron Connolly missed Brighton game for 'personal reasons'
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium McGinley the hero as Harps ease relegation fears
#tottenham hotspur#premier league
London Syria Conference

Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller dies aged 75

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up