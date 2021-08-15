Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool look to new season with optimism

It wasn’t his best performance, not by a long way, but in the circumstances it was certainly one of the most important of his entire career.

The sight of Virgil van Dijk in a Liverpool shirt once again and at long last stirred the emotions of the fans as much as the goals at Carrow Road, scored by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and, inevitably given it was the start of the season, Mo Salah.

The Dutchman’s career, which had taken him from his homeland via Celtic and Southampton to the lofty position of arguably the best centre-back in the world, was cruelly put on hold on 17 October last year.

The knee damage he sustained in a clash with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a 2-2 draw with Everton also crocked Liverpool’s ambitions to retain the Premier League title but now that season of pain is behind everyone at Anfield, and especially van Dijk.

“Mentally it’s tough,” he said. “One day you’re fully fit, the next you’re full of medication and in pain.

“Everyone has their opinion and you read those things because you have nothing to do! We had more injuries in key positions so couldn’t play our game, the way we want to play, with high pressure.

“To be back out there helping the boys, I hope to continue that. I need games - the manager knows it, I know it.”

Inevitably van Dijk looked off the pace at times, and it was Joel Matip’s diligence that made sure that Norwich’s first-half exuberance, fuelled by a full house of noisy Norfolk partisans, did not translate into a goal.

Ibrahima Konate watched from the bench despite being both fully fit and Liverpool’s only signing of the summer and could have been forgiven for feeling he could have done a better job if only Jurgen Klopp had let him.

But that wasn’t the point. To get Virgil van Dijk back to a 100% you must first play him at...whatever percentage of his powers after all those months away.

Klopp estimated the figure to be in the 90s, though that may be a bit generous. “Nobody knows, not even himself, where he is, 90%, 95%?” the Liverpool manager said. “Fitness-wise he is 100% of where you can be otherwise he wouldn’t have played but from a form point of view it is different so each game helps and it is good to see him again back on the pitch.

“Especially on set-pieces, defensive set-pieces, he looked really, really good. Offensive set-pieces, with Joel we were really good there. It is nice to have him back.”

Klopp and Co survived a scare in the 20th minute when Teemu Pukki almost took advantage of van Dijk’s rustiness. Todd Cantwell’s ball over the top gave the Finn a shooting opportunity but he too seemed to hesitate and Alisson was able to block at his near post.

Liverpool took advantage six minutes later when Salah’s miscontrolled first touch of a Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery allowed Jota to stroke home the opening goal.

It was not until the 65th minute that Firmino, on for Jota just a few minutes earlier, netted another simple finish, with Salah claiming the assist with a square ball after Sadio Mane’s shot had bounced kindly to him off a defender.

Salah wrapped up victory in the 74th minute with the best goal of the day. Norwich cleared a corner but only as far as the Egyptian who was lurking on the edge of the box, he quickly transferred the ball to his left foot and curled a shot beyond goalkeeper Tim Krul and a man on the line.

It was the fifth time in as many seasons that Salah had netted on the opening weekend; no Premier League player had previously achieved that impressive, if rather niche, stat.

And so Norwich ended up beaten by the same margin as they did on the opening day of 2019-20 when they were 4-0 down at half-time at Anfield. The Canaries went on to lose their final 10 games to finish rock bottom but this performance felt different. A long, hard season surely still awaits them but the naivety and defensive brittleness appears to have been eradicated.

If Pukki cannot locate the net Norwich have an alternative in USA striker Josh Sargent, who came on for a lively late cameo, and England U21 duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons have matured significantly in the past 12 months.

“I would probably expect it to be a tricky period until the first international break,” said Daniel Farke, the manager. “Even til then we want to be successful and grind out some good results but it is unfair to judge us until after this period.”