Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller dies aged 75
Gerd Muller has died aged 75 (Matt Dunham/PA)
Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 13:09
James Whelan

Gerd Muller, the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Muller also helped West Germany to European Championship glory in 1972 and won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

His former club Bayern revealed the news with a statement which read: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

“The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

Affectionately known as ‘Der Bomber’, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winner against Holland at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in 1974l.

During 15 years at Bayern, Muller hit a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: “Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans.

“Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.

“Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”

Gerd Muller: ‘The Muhammad Ali of the penalty box’ who fired Germany to glory

