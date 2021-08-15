Aaron Connolly missed Brighton game for 'personal reasons'

Aaron Connolly was absent from Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad on Saturday for “personal reasons”, according to manager Graham Potter.

The Seagulls came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in their English Premier League opener but, while Ireland defender Shane Duffy played 90 minutes, his first Premier League game-time since July 2020, Connolly didn’t even make the bench.

It came as a surprise given the Galwegian featured during Brighton’s pre-season programme, including the friendly against Getafe last Saturday when he led the line.

In explaining the reasons behind the non-appearance of Joel Veltman and Connolly, Potter said: “Joel was a Covid close contact and Aaron was (missing) for personal reasons.” Connolly (21) has endured a tough year at Brighton, making just 17 appearances and scoring two goals last season.

Speaking last April, Potter provided some perspective on his development. “Aaron is only a young man. He’s learning – I look back at myself when I was that age and I didn’t know a lot of things and maybe thought I did.

"But he’s taking responsibility, he’s learning about himself more and more, learning about what it takes to be a Premier League footballer, how to deal with setbacks and disappointment and all those things – criticism that comes your way.” Stephen Kenny will also be concerned about the status of James McClean ahead of naming his squad this week for the triple-header of World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in the first week of September.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has demoted the Derryman to the U23s and put him up for sale ahead of the transfer window closing on August 31. The 32-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season.

McClean is a firm favourite of Kenny from their time working together at Derry City and he’s the likely deputy at wing-back in place of the injured Enda Stevens for the visit to Faro on September 1.

However, he hasn’t played a competitive game since April and was excluded from O’Neill’s pre-season plans.

It follows his manager publicly expressing his annoyance at Kenny and McClean over the player’s participation in March’s opening World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Azerbaijan, as well as his subsequent involvement in the friendly with Oman.

“Clearly we didn’t want James to go away on international duty,” O’Neill’s said about a nagging heel problem that had sidelined him. “We firmly believe that has hindered his recovery, and we’re basically now back to square one in terms of where James is at with injury."