McGinley the hero as Harps ease relegation fears

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Longford Town 0

Finn Harps 3

Mark McGinley proved the Finn Harps hero for the second week running, producing superb saves to frustrate Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

An own goal and strikes from Ryan Rainey and Sean Boyd did the damage at the other end to lift Harps out of the relegation play-off place, a point ahead of Waterford with a game in hand.

A miserable season continues for Longford as they now slump 14 points adrift at the bottom without a win in 23 games since the opening night of the season.

Longford’s bright start, which saw a cross from left-back Paddy irk strike the crossbar in the second minute, quickly faded as they were behind on 14 minutes.

Ryan Connolly put Jordan Mustoe in behind Aaron McNally on the left.

The full-back’s innocuous enough low cross struck Town centre-back Mick McDonnell on the heel to wrong-foot goalkeeper Lee Steacy and fly into the net.

Harps continued to look dangerous every time they got forward with Steacy better positioned to save a stinging shot from Mustoe on 21 minutes.

But it was Harps' McGinley who would produce the save of the game on 34 minutes.

Dylan Grimes lay off set up midfield anchor Aodh Dervin to crack a shot from distance which saw McGinley go full stretch to push the ball round a post. It proved pivotal as three minutes later Harps doubled their lead.

Barry McNamee’s corner wasn’t fully cleared by the home defence. And when the ball dropped invitingly for Rainey just outside the area his terrific right-footed volley took a slight nick off a defender to arrow into the top corner.

While there was no faulting Longford’s effort, the Midlanders couldn’t find a way past McGinley who made his second telling save of the game on 53 minutes from McDonnell's low shot.

McGinley was then perfectly positioned to hold an Aaron O’Driscoll header on his line from Dylan Grimes' free kick.

In a far from fractious game, referee Derek Tomney’s yellow card count hit double figures, including a red for Harps’ manager Ollie Horgan, a second caution for dissent.

Substitute Boyd then added Harps' third goal when heading home McNamee’s corner on 84 minutes.

Longford Town: Steacy; McNally, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Nugent; R. Manley, Williams (Warfield, 63), Grimes (Davis, 74); Dobbs (McCabe, 88).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, McEleney, Mustoe; Connolly (Dunleavy, 70), Seymore; Rainey (Bradley, 90+1), McNamee, Hawkins (Foley, h-t); Owolabi (Boyd, 78).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).