Liverpool produce opening day masterclass

Premier League

Norwich City 0

Liverpool 3

Mo Salah did it again as Norwich were left regretting getting Liverpool on the opening day for a second successive promotion.

Salah added to goals from Diogo Jota and sub Roberto Firmino to create a little piece of personal history at Carrow Road, the ground where Luis Suarez always seemed to score.

The Egyptian became the first man to net in five successive Premier League opening weekend fixtures, with Firmino's goal also one to remember, if you are that way inclined, as it was Liverpool's 8,000th in their overall league history.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to leave £35million summer signing Ibrahima Konate on the bench as Joel Matip got the nod to partner fit-again Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence, with Jota preferred at the other end of the pitch to Firmino.

Norwich handed debuts to three new faces - Billy Gilmour, Milot Rashica and Pierre Lees-Melou - with fellow recent recruits Josh Sargent, Christos Tzolis and Angus Gunn named on the bench.

Jota saw an early header tipped over by Canaries keeper Tim Krul as Liverpool bossed the opening exchanges.

Salah fired a decent chance at the Dutchman soon after but Norwich came close to breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Todd Cantwell's ball over the top set Teemu Pukki free in the box but the angle was tight for the Finn and Alisson was able to parry at his near post.

Salah, picked out by Sadio Mane beyond the back post, flashed a volley across goal and wide before Cantwell tried to lob Alisson from the touchline.

A goal was coming, it seemed, and it was Jota who took advantage of some poor defending by the hosts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold found Salah, whose touch wasn't the best yet turned out to be enough to wrong-foot centre-back Ben Gibson and allow Jota easy access to a simple finish.

Lees-Melou's block prevented Matip from doubling the lead but the half-time divide was at least an improvement on Norwich's opening day of two seasons ago, when they found themselves 4-0 down at Anfield.

Mane saw a shot blocked by Max Aarons as Liverpool started the second half at a high tempo.

Alexander-Arnold curled a free-kick just wide after Cantwell had been booked for upending Jota in full flow.

But Norwich fashioned another half decent chance of their own before the hour mark only for Lees-Melou to scuff his shot across goal.

Klopp swapped Jota and the Ox for Firmino and Fabinho on the hour mark and their arrival heralded a swift passing move that ended with Tsimikas foiled low down by Krul.

Goal number two was coming though and again Norwich were too slow to react.

Mane's shot from outside the box was blocked by Hanley but only as far as Salah, whose square pass gave the untracked Firmino a simple finish.

Salah made sure of the points in the 74th minute as Norwich paid the price for heading a corner straight to where the Egyptian was lurking on the edge of the box.

Salah took a touch to get it on to his left foot and curled a cracker beyond Krul, who might have done better.

Norwich will certainly have to do so as a team if they are to stay up, but then again they won't be up against Salah and Co every week.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul 6; Aarons 7, Hanley 8, Gibson 6, Giannoulis 7; Rupp 6, Gilmour 6, Lees-Melou 6; Rashica 7 (Sargent 77, 6), Pukki 6 (Idah 77, 5), Cantwell 6 (Dowell 86, 5).

Unused subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean. Mumba.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 8, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 7; Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 (Fabinho 60, 6), Milner 6, Keita 7 (Elliott 83, 5); Salah 8, Jota 7 (Firmino 60, 6), Mane 8.

Unused subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn.

Referee: Andrew Marriner 6