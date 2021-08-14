Palace no match for Chelsea class

Chelsea 3

Crystal Palace 0

The champions of Europe took an encouraging first step towards their target of becoming champions of England once again, as they shrugged off any fatigue from their midweek Super Cup victory over Villarreal to dismantle a disappointing Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic put Chelsea 2-0 ahead in the first half. Academy product Trevoh Chalobah made it 3-0 after 58 minutes, scoring his first goal for the club on his Premier League debut.

Patrick Vieira’s first appearance in a Premier League technical area did not go so well. The new Crystal Palace manager was a frustrated figure on the touchline but better teams than his rebuilding Palace will find Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea a handful.

For all the departures from Palace this summer, their team contained plenty of familiar names, the only debutant former Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi in the centre of defence.

He had plenty to occupy him as Chelsea attacked with zest. Christian Pulisic glanced a header too close to goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from Marcos Alonso’s cross, Mateo Kovacic pulled a shot wide and Mason Mount forced a two-handed, punched save from Guaita with a swerving free-kick from the left.

Mount and Pulisic were causing plenty of problems and when Tyrick Mitchell pulled Mount down on the Chelsea right, Palace paid. Alonso curled the free kick into the top near corner with Guaita completely flat-footed.

The Spanish goalkeeper was at fault again as Chelsea doubled the lead five minutes before the break. He failed to gather a low cross from Mount on the right as Timo Werner challenged and although Pulisic mis-hit his follow-up shot, the ball looped in off the crossbar.

Werner should have had a third but his first-time effort from Alonso’s cross hit the side-netting. Alonso had the freedom of the left wing, with Palace unable to restrict his runs.

Palace had hardly mounted an attack in the opening 45 minutes, never mind an attempt at goal, and badly needed some inspiration from Vieira at half time.

Wilfried Zaha, previously anonymous, sparked fitfully into life early in the second half and it took two excellent interventions by Antonio Rudiger to block his angled shot and then a second effort from the rebound. But no sooner had Vieira made two changes in an attempt to make further inroads than Chelsea got their third.

Central defender Chalobah, 22, strode forward and was practically invited to shoot by a retreating defence. Further encouraged to do so by the fans, he obliged, striking a powerful drive beyond the diving Guaita and just inside the far post.