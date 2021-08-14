Rwandan President blasts Arsenal's 'mediocrity'

Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame has slammed the Gunners after their defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the English Premier League season.

Mr Kagame often comments on the Gunners - a club sponsored by his government - and he could not contain his annoyance after Friday night's 2-0 defeat.

After Friday's away game, he tweeted: "We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win."

Arsenal have been left behind by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, and Kagame questioned the club’s strategy.

“The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!” the president tweeted in a three-part post-match screed to his 2.4 million followers early Saturday.

Kagame, a former rebel leader who has ruled Rwanda since the aftermath of the genocide in 1994, hammered club management over planning and questioned decision-making around the acquisition of new players.

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!”

Since 2018, the Rwandan government has had a controversial sponsorship deal worth more than £30m ($42m), which involves a "Visit Rwanda" logo displayed on Arsenal shirt sleeves.

Arsenal’s next game will be a severe test, as they entertain Chelsea next Sunday - with a trip to Manchester City following on the heels of a meeting with the Blues