Rwandan President blasts Arsenal's 'mediocrity'

Arsenal fan Paul Kagame, whose country is an official sponsor of Arsenal, said Brentford deserved the win but the Gunners had soul-searching to do.
Rwandan President blasts Arsenal's 'mediocrity'

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 16:24
Colm O’Connor

Rwandan President and Arsenal fan Paul Kagame has slammed the Gunners after their defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the English Premier League season.

Mr Kagame often comments on the Gunners - a club sponsored by his government - and he could not contain his annoyance after Friday night's 2-0 defeat.

After Friday's away game, he tweeted: "We just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win."

Arsenal have been left behind by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, and Kagame questioned the club’s strategy.

“The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!” the president tweeted in a three-part post-match screed to his 2.4 million followers early Saturday.

Kagame, a former rebel leader who has ruled Rwanda since the aftermath of the genocide in 1994, hammered club management over planning and questioned decision-making around the acquisition of new players.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose….it was not to be expected!” Kagame said.

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!”

Since 2018, the Rwandan government has had a controversial sponsorship deal worth more than £30m ($42m), which involves a "Visit Rwanda" logo displayed on Arsenal shirt sleeves.

Arsenal’s next game will be a severe test, as they entertain Chelsea next Sunday - with a trip to Manchester City following on the heels of a meeting with the Blues

More in this section

Swindon Town Division Two play off winners 1990 Swindon rename stand to honour Alan McLoughlin
Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League - Old Trafford Fernandes dazzles as Manchester Utd start season with a bang
Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United confirm signing of Raphael Varane on four-year deal
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League - Old Trafford

Police probe clashes ahead of Manchester United-Leeds game

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up