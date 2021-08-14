Swindon rename stand to honour Alan McLoughlin

Swindon Town have today unveiled the "Alan McLoughlin Town End" at the County Ground.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder McLoughlin passed away at the age of 54 last May.

McLoughlin made 136 appearances for Swindon and subsequently became head of the club's academy.

To honour his memory, club officials have renamed the stadium's "Town End" in his honour.

A club statement: "We sadly lost Alan in May and the Club wanted to pay tribute to a man who gave his all to Town as both a player and as Head of the Academy.

"Making 136 appearances in Red with 25 goals, McLoughlin will forever be a club icon and he went on to be a key figure in the club's Academy for a number of years. As Head of Academy, McLoughlin shaped the lives and careers of so many young men and he was loved and adored by those who played under him and worked alongside him at the club."

"Therefore, we are absolutely delighted to be able to officially rename The Town End to "The Alan McLoughlin Town End," in partnership with Imagine Cruising, with 10 percent of all sponsorship proceeds from the stand going to the Prospect Hospice, who helped the McLoughlin family look after Alan at home during his final days."

Town Chief Executive, Rob Angus, said: "This is a really fitting way to remember Alan McLoughlin. He will forever be known as a club icon and we are proud and honoured to have been able to rename The Town End in his honour.

Sheryl Crouch, Head of Income at Prospect Hospice, said: "The renaming of the stand is such a fitting way to remember Alan and we are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of part of the sponsorship package of the new stand, in addition to the fundraising from the memorial match played in Alan's memory earlier this year.

"The Club and Alan hold a special place in the hearts of many local people and everyone at the Hospice feels honoured that we have been supported in this way. Thanks to this community and the money they raise for us in a range of ways, we were able to care for Alan and his family when they needed us, we're incredibly grateful for this support, especially at a time when it's difficult for us to conduct our usual fundraising activity."

The McLoughlin Family also thanked the club and its many fans for their support through said and difficult times: "We would like to thank Clem, Rob and the Management Team for all of their support, and for making Swindon Town a club we can all be proud of. We would like to especially thank the Prospect Hospice who helped us look after Alan at home during his final few days. And, finally, thank you to all of the people and fans who sent messages of support and such moving tributes for Alan. It was those messages that helped us as a family get through a very sad and difficult time. Alan dedicated his life to football and coaching. He was very proud of all of his boys and scholars, and we would like to wish them all every success in everything they do." - Deby, Abby & Megan