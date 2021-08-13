Ireland's defensive options: Welcome kind of headaches for Stephen Kenny

Remember when Jack Charlton started four centre-backs against Scotland? Well, it was vindicated because one of them, Mark Lawrenson, surged clear from his unfamiliar midfield role to bury the winner at Hampden Park on the road to Euro ’88.

Stephen Kenny is the polar opposite to the late Charlton when it comes to footballing principles, yet may be tempted to adopt a similar approach in Portugal on September 1 — not necessarily for the quality of opposition but the abundance of defenders at his disposal.

Whereas Kenny is light on options in other key areas — notably holding midfielders and an increasingly problematic position of left-back — his array of central-defenders is swelling.

That depth will be evident on this opening weekend of the Premier League when two uncapped talents, Andrew Omobamidele and Nathan Collins, appear in matchday squads.

Omobamidele started the last eight games of Norwich City’s Championship-winning season and has been a constant in their pre-season programme.

Even if Daniel Farke does deploy the more experienced Ben Gibson to partner captain Grant Hanley, lessons from last season’s promotion have taught the German manager that an extra defender is a prudent approach against the division’s more potent attacks. Liverpool in their opener should be an early indicator of Farke’s trust in the 19-year-old.

For Collins too, cracking a tried and trusted duo of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski at Burnley is the target.

Given Sean Dyche’s limited budget, shelling out €15m to Stoke City for the 20-year-old carried a purpose and the feeling is it was designed with Tarkowski’s likely departure by the end of his transfer window in mind.

Should either, or both, of the emerging pair feature in top-flight action, then call-ups for the triple-header of World Cup qualifiers are inevitable.

Omobamidele was already part of Kenny’s squad for the summer friendlies without playing, while the Ireland boss is well aware of Collins’s qualities from their time together at U21 level.

A carryover suspension from the U21s puts Collins out of contention for the first game in Faro but the 6’3” colossus will be available for the visits of Azerbaijan and Serbia to the Aviva Stadium on September 4 and 7.

For all the struggles the manager has encountered adopting to the senior international circuit, winning just one of his 13 matches at the helm, defence continues to be the position he’s richest in resources.

Much has been made of the burgeoning attacking artillery at Kenny’s disposal but the fact remains that between Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Michael Obafemi, and Troy Parrott, the latter’s brace against Andorra in June amounts to the quartet’s goal return at senior international level.

With his contract up for review in the coming months, the manager needs his firepower igniting in the autumn, rather than relying on the next European campaign for them to discover their scoring boots.

What Kenny did inherit ahead of his first matches 12 months ago was a proven defence.

He rightly lauded the backline for their achievement of conceding just five goals in their eight Euro qualifiers under his predecessor Mick McCarthy, but during his tenure they let in, on average, a goal per game.

Clearly, the manager is learning on the job, apparent by switching to a rearguard formation he’d rarely deployed along his domestic club career journey.

His dilemma around fitting right-back prefects Matt Doherty and Séamus Coleman into the same team was finally solved in March for the World Cup opening qualifier in Serbia, with the former slotting in as one of three centre-backs.

That is where the captain is likely to stay, bar an injury to Doherty, leaving a clutch of others to battle for the remaining two berths.

However, the absence of Enda Stevens and James McClean’s prolonged inactivity means the left-back/wing-back residency enters the equation.

Leading the contenders to occupy the post is Dara O’Shea. He began life back in the Championship with a goal for West Brom last weekend and has played at left-back for Kenny before, albeit in a flat back-four structure.

Back centrally, John Egan is nailed-on to claim a place alongside Coleman.

Shane Duffy, picked as skipper for Kenny’s first eight matches, will fancy his prospects of assuming the other spot but that will depend on his exposure at Brighton and Hove Albion. Ciaran Clark appears to have a better chance of figuring for Newcastle United before Kenny announces his squad.

Then there’s the supporting cast.

McCarthy has thrown 20-year-old Mark McGuinness straight into the Championship at Cardiff City and while Kevin Long is still recovering from Achilles surgery, his former Burnley teammate Jimmy Dunne has departed for a new challenge at QPR.

Not forgetting, of course, Liam Scales. His €600,000 move from Shamrock Rovers to Celtic is imminent.

Square pegs into round holes and all that but, in Kenny’s desperation for an upturn, leaning on the past as a guide should not to be dismissed.