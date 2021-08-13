Sheffield United 'thinking about surgery' as Enda Stevens set to miss qualifiers

Sheffield United 'thinking about surgery' as Enda Stevens set to miss qualifiers

Ireland's Enda Stevens is set to miss the next three internationals. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 11:52

Defender Enda Stevens is set to miss the Republic of Ireland's triple-header of World Cup qualifiers next month as his club manager says he is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Stevens missed Sheffield United's Championship opener last weekend and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

“Enda will still be a few weeks out. We are thinking too about some surgery and at the moment, we still waiting for his comeback,” Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic said.

“We are thinking he can be available with us during the international break or it can be after the international break. We are thinking about 4-6 weeks.”

Ireland travel to Portugal as they resume their campaign on September 1, before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on September 4 and 7.

More in this section

Waterford v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division League of Ireland: In-form Waterford face tough test on the road
England v Scotland - UEFA Euro 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Six young players to look out for in the Premier League this season
Dundalk v Vitesse - UEFA Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round Second Leg Defensive errors prove costly as Dundalk bow out of Europe
#republic of ireland mnt
Virgil van Dijk File Photo

Virgil Van Dijk signs contract extension with Liverpool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up