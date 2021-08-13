Sheffield United 'thinking about surgery' as Enda Stevens set to miss qualifiers

Defender Enda Stevens is set to miss the Republic of Ireland's triple-header of World Cup qualifiers next month as his club manager says he is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines.
Stevens missed Sheffield United's Championship opener last weekend and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.
“Enda will still be a few weeks out. We are thinking too about some surgery and at the moment, we still waiting for his comeback,” Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic said.
“We are thinking he can be available with us during the international break or it can be after the international break. We are thinking about 4-6 weeks.”
Ireland travel to Portugal as they resume their campaign on September 1, before hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia at the Aviva Stadium on September 4 and 7.