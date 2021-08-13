League of Ireland: In-form Waterford face tough test on the road

The Premier Division’s in-form team Waterford face a tough test to extend their winning run to six matches when they travel to St Patrick’s Athletic in Friday night’s sole top-flight fixture (7.45pm).

Stephen O’Donnell’s side have to win to join Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table but are aware they’re facing a side who cut Bohemians down from their European high with a 1-0 victory last weekend.

“I was at that game and, not only did they fully deserve their victory but Waterford could have won by a couple more goals,” noted O’Donnell.

Waterford’s streak is a far cry from May when former QPR and Millwall midfielder Marc Bircham took over a side anchored to the bottom of the table. They have risen to eighth position, 11 points clear of basement team Longford Town, and a winnable last-16 FAI Cup tie at home to Kilnamanagh AFC awaits later in the month.

Astute management, coupled with investment from new owner Richard Forrest, has underpinned the revival, with experienced former Ireland international Eddie Nolan joined by exciting UK imports Junior Quitirna and Phoenix Patterson, whose goal on his home debut downed Bohs. One of the other key acquisitions, midfielder Anthony Wordsworth served the second game of his three-match suspension, while John Mountney, Robbie Benson and Darragh Burns are doubtful for the Saints.

In a full programme of First Division fixtures, the Leeside derby between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers at Turner’s Cross stands out, as does the visit of leaders Shelbourne to Galway United. Victory for John Caulfield’s side would lift the Tribesmen to within six points of Shels.

Treaty need to bounce back from last week’s surprise home defeat to Cabinteely when they take on Bray Wanderers, who can leapfrog them into third with a three points on their home turf of the Carlisle Grounds.

Friday’s fixtures:

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: St. Patrick's Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park, 7.45pm.

SSE Airtricity First Division: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, Carlisle Grounds, 7.30pm; Wexford FC v Cabinteely, Ferrycarrig Park, 7.45pm; Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm; UCD v Athlone Town, UCD Bowl, 7.45pm; Galway United v Shelbourne, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm.