Defensive errors prove costly as Dundalk bow out of Europe

Dundalk 1 Vitesse 2 (Vitesse win 4-3 on aggregate)

On a night that their temporary landlords guaranteed progression in Europe, Dundalk’s journey was ended by a first-half blitz from Dutch side Vitesse.

The Lilywhites enjoyed some memorable occasions at Tallaght in the Europa League group stages campaigns of 2016 and 2020 but Shamrock Rovers will be Ireland’s sole survivor aiming for a similar outcome in the new Conference League when they host Flora Tallinn at the venue in Thursday week’s play-off second leg.

After a bright start, in which Michael Duffy had a goal harshly disallowed just 40 seconds in, Dundalk were twice badly exposed at the back.

Goalkeeper Alessio Abibi has been prone to a few errors in his first season at Oriel Park and he received scant sympathy from the 1,500 crowd on 28 minutes for failing to prevent the opener.

Andy Boyle did his job by sliding in to send Nikolai Frederiksen shot on the edge of the area spinning into the air but Abibi was left scrambling, reacting too late to stop Matúš Bero tapping in at the back post.

The Italian goalkeeper was involved in the second too, yet his culpability was shared. From his kick-out, Vitesse won the ball before stringing a couple of passes together. The last of them, a reverse lay-off from Oussama Darfalou, split the home defence, allowing Yann Gboho to race clear and stroke the ball beneath Abibi.

While a second-half rally yielded a deserved response through Patrick Hoban’s penalty 20 minutes ago for a foul on Duffy, Dundalk were unable to force an equaliser during a humdinger of a finale.

They went close to forcing extra time on several occasions. Duffy’s rasping shot was destined for the top corner until Markus Schubert turned it over, while Raivis Jurkovskis couldn’t direct his header either side of the ‘keeper from the resultant corner.

Yet the clearest of the openings came in the final minutes when Dan Kelly cut inside to cross for David McMillan but his unmarked fellow substitute couldn’t connect from four yards out.

The defeat triggered an elimination that will hurt equally in New York as it will in County Louth.

Peak6 were unapologetic about the nature of their takeover in 2018, prioritising Champions League advances over necessary infrastructural improvements.

The decay has been felt as much in the Dundalk dressing-room as in the dilapidated stand above it in Oriel. Hedge funds operate to a strict risk and reward creed and, in their defence, Peak6’s €3m per year bill for wages is by the far the biggest in the league.

Last year’s run to the group stages grossed €4m but that won’t even cover the losses expected this season as the side struggle to qualify for next year’s Conference League, never mind regaining their coveted Champions League spot.

This year’s run, despite winning rounds against Newtown and Levadia Tallinn, earns them €850,000 – a handsome sum in League of Ireland terms but peanuts for a vehicle of Peak6’s motivations.

Rather than wallow in this exit, Dundalk need to alter a policy which has just one player, Andy Boyle, under contract for next. The remainder, as well as manager Perth, don’t know where they stand beyond the deals they have three months left to run.

DUNDALK: A Abibi; C Dummigan, S Nattestad (R Jurkovskis 73, A Boyle, D Leahy; S Stanton (D Kelly 58), G Sloggett; P McEleney, W Patching (D McMillan 73), M Duffy; P Hoban.

VITESSE: M Schubert; D Doekhi (T Domgjoni 84), R Bazoer, A Oroz; M Wittek, Y Gboho (J Vonmoos 63), S Tronstad, M Manhoef (P Vroegh 80); M Bero, O Darfalou, N Frederiksen (T Hájek 63).

Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (GRE).