Liam Scales and Rory Gaffney team up as Shamrock Rovers edge closer to European dream

KF Teuta Durrës 0 Shamrock Rovers 2 (Shamrock Rovers win 3-0 on aggregate)

Assisted on the double by Liam Scales, Rory Gaffney scored two sublimely taken goals as Shamrock Rovers eased through to the play-off round of the Europa Conference League in the heat of Albania.

Rovers now meet Flora Tallinn in the deciding qualifying stage with the first leg in Estonia next week.

Progression thus far guarantees Rovers approximately €1.5m in Uefa prize money with a minimum €2.9m windfall awaiting should they make it through to the group stages.

Kicking off in 31C heat at the Elbasan Arena Rovers were unchanged from the side that won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of 17-year-old substitute Aidomo Emakhu’s stoppage time goal.

The match taking place some 80km from Teuta’s home in Durres meant there were few home fans in attendance, making for a muted atmosphere.

Rovers pressed from the start, Dylan Watts’ touch just letting him down from a Danny Mandroiu quickly take free kick which might have put him in on goal five minutes in.

As expected, Teuta tried to play on the front foot as they chased the first leg deficit.

Rovers, well-organised with a good shape to them, dealt ably with the home side’s threat before creating the game’s first opening on 10 minutes.

A Scales header across goal from Watts’s deep cross was nodded straight to Mandroiu who volleyed wide.

Mandroiu then dribbled skilfully through midfield but just over hit the pass for the run of Richie Towell before Rovers survived a right let off on 16 minutes.

A terrific ball from Sherif Kallaku picked out striker Tauljant Sulejmanov whose composure deserted him as he blazed wastefully over the top.

Remaining the better side, though, Rovers were inches from the lead on 19 minutes when a back pass from Albano Aleksi, under pressure from Gaffney, rolled against the far post before being cleared.

A minute later, Rovers were deservedly in front.

Gaffney cleverly spun the sluggish Aleksi from Scales’ ball down the left. And the big striker advanced to cheekily dink his effort over goalkeeper Stivi Frasheri to open his European account.

Though showing more urgency to their game, Teuta’s lack of quality in the final third was evident again as Asion Daja missed his kick in front of goal following good build up play.

Rovers then thought they had doubled their lead on 40 minutes only for Mandroiu’s header to be ruled out for a foul on Frasheri.

Though Rovers started the second half aggressively, Teuta grew in confidence to enjoy their best spell of the tie.

Emilian Vila headed over while Lee Grace made a brave block to a goal bound shot from Sherif Kallaku shot following good approach play.

It mattered not as Rovers all but killed off the tie on 62 minutes with another wonderful goal.

Scales was again central to the attack down the left, working a one-two to brilliantly slip Gaffney through.

Again the Hoops striker was calmness personified as he ran on to pick his spot to side-foot to the far corner of the net.

Try as they might, Teuta continue to struggle to scarcely trouble the Hoops defence, Alan Mannus making his only save of the tie on 68 minute from Kallaku long range drive.

KF TEUTA DURRËS: Frasheri; Todorovski (Beqja, 82), Aleksi, Arapi, Jackson (Kotobelli, 69); Daja, Karabeci (Gruda, 69); Vila, Kallaku, Plaku (Zogaj, 74); Sulejmanov (Gerogiev, 69).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O’Brien (Hoare, 77), Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon, 69), O’Neill, Watts (McCann, 78), Scales; Towell (Burke, 59), Gaffney (Greene, 69), Mandroiu.

Referee: Petri Viljanen (Finland).