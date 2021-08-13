Graham Cummins: I'm happy to admit that Marc Bircham has proved me wrong

If Waterford can avoid relegation this season then Marc Bircham will have to be given the Manager of the Year award.

I must admit when I heard Bircham had been appointed to the job my initial thoughts were ‘here we go again’.

My former club had just sacked a manager that hadn’t managed in the league previously, and I couldn’t believe they were gambling again with another man who would have had little knowledge of Irish football before arriving at the club.

However, I’m happy to admit I was wrong, and I was surprised to see Bircham commit his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract recently. Not because I don’t believe he is capable of bringing the club forward, or that he isn’t happy at Waterford, but because I think his achievements have not gone unnoticed across the Irish Sea and he would be a man in demand.

Of course, following Kevin Sheedy was always going to make life easier for Bircham. Sheedy and his assistant Mike Newell created a hostile environment between them and the players, and no matter who walked through that door following their exits, the Waterford players were always going to welcome him with open arms.

I had a similar experience with Preston North End. Being a manager is not just about choosing what tactics to deploy or what players play every week. They have to create an environment that ensures players enjoy going into train every day. I would imagine that the Waterford dressing room under Sheedy was similar to that of my time under my first manager at Preston. Players were miserable turning up to training. The atmosphere was terrible and it always felt like, us against him. When a manager and players don’t have any sort of positive relationship, results are always going to be negative. When we found out our manager had been sacked, the mood in the training ground changed from doom and gloom to like everyone had just won the lotto. We didn’t care who was going to be next in charge because we knew no matter who was appointed that it was going to be an upgrade and we would start to enjoy football again.

What has impressed me most about Bircham is his character. He has a personality when speaking to the media. Bircham is honest in his interviews and we don’t hear the same old cliché comments we are used to hearing from managers. He takes risks by what he says because he lets people get more of an insight into his character. His players will appreciate his honesty because they know when they do speak to him, he is not feeding them lies. Managers will often have to deal with players knocking on their door, wanting to know why they aren’t in the team - or what they have to do to get selected. I’ve been told by a manager that I was a crucial part of his team, only to find myself on the bench for most games. I had interest from other clubs at that point, and had I been told I was not part of his plans; I would have gladly left. Instead I was gullible enough to believe him and wasted months of my career.

Trust is very important in every relationship and Bircham seems to have it his players.

Bircham’s recruitment has shown he has an eye for a player. Again, he proved me wrong, because I questioned some of his signings and whether they would have the appetite to play in Ireland.

I always see it as a risk bringing over English players to the league because I’ve seen far too many treat their time in Ireland as a holiday.

That attitude can destabilize a dressing room, but credit must go Bircham and his signings — Anthony Wordsworth and Greg Halford — who came over with the right attitude and have had a hugely positive impact on the club.

Their knowledge will be vital for the remainder of the season and drawing on my experience with Waterford, the young players there like Shane Griffin, Darragh Power, and John Martin are keen to learn. Waterford face a tough test against St Patrick’s Athletic tonight looking to make it five successive victories.

I didn’t even believe they would win five matches this season, and Bircham deserves all the plaudits coming his way for that achievement.