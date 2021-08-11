League Two Barrow to host Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup second round draw was separated into northern and southern sections
League Two Barrow to host Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Mark Cooper, pictured, will go head to head with Dean Smith (Simon Galloway/PA)

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 23:03
PA

Sky Bet League Two Barrow will host Premier League Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Barrow beat Scunthorpe in the first round on Tuesday night and their tie against Villa will be played in the week commencing August 23.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s draw, which was separated into northern and southern sections, Newcastle will host fellow Premier League side Burnley, while Watford were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

Newport’s reward for knocking out Ipswich is a home tie against Southampton, while Everton travel to Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield.

Leeds host League One Crewe, who edged past Hartlepool in the first round despite being down to 10 men after only 13 minutes, while Arsenal are away at West Brom.

Forest Green travel to Premier League new boys Brentford, while Norwich, also back in the top flight, face Bournemouth, who failed to secure an instant return.

Gillingham beat Crawley 10-9 on penalties and will host Cheltenham, and Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest while Brighton will travel to Cardiff.

Carabao Cup second round draw

Northern Section: Oldham v Accrington, Newcastle v Burnley, Wigan v Bolton, Huddersfield v Everton, Sheffield United v Derby, Stoke v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Rochdale, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, Morecambe v Preston, Blackpool v Sunderland, Leeds v Crewe, Barrow v Aston Villa.

Southern Section: Brentford v Forest Green, Millwall v Cambridge, West Brom v Arsenal, Norwich v Bournemouth, Cardiff v Brighton, Birmingham v Fulham, Gillingham v Cheltenham, QPR v Oxford, Swansea v Plymouth, Stevenage v Wycombe, Newport v Southampton, Northampton v AFC Wimbledon, Watford v Crystal Palace.

More in this section

Celtic v Dundee - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park Ange Postecoglou: Prospect of losing Odsonne Edouard for free will concern Celtic
2021 PFA Winners Phil Foden set to miss opening weeks for Manchester City with foot problem
Villarreal fans at Windsor Park 11/8/2021 ‘Priceless’ Super Cup in Belfast a boost to create ‘compelling’ 2030 World Cup bid
carabao cupdrawplace: uk
Chelsea v Villarreal - UEFA Super Cup - Windsor Park

Kepa Arrizabalaga comes off the bench to secure Super Cup for Chelsea on penalties

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up