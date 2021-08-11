Phil Foden set to miss opening weeks for Manchester City with foot problem

Foden is still troubled by the problem that ruled him out of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final this summer
Phil Foden set to miss opening weeks for Manchester City with foot problem

Phil Foden will miss the start of the Premier League through injury (Peter Powell/PA)

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 17:37
Andy Hampson

Phil Foden has revealed he is likely to miss the first three or four weeks of the new season with his foot injury.

The Manchester City midfielder is still troubled by the problem that ruled him out of England’s appearance in the Euro 2020 final this summer.

Champions City begin their new Premier League campaign at Tottenham on Sunday.

Foden sustained the injury on England duty (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 21-year-old told Sky Sports News: “It is still a little bit sore. It was such a shame to do it just before the Euro final. It was really unfortunate but I am working hard in the gym and hopefully I can get back as soon as possible.

“I would say (it will be) around three to four weeks. Hopefully it flies by and I can just get back on the pitch.”

Foden’s injury will means he will have to wait to line up alongside his England team-mate Jack Grealish, City’s new record £100million signing.

Foden will have to wait for the chance to play alongside new City signing Jack Grealish (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I am really happy he has signed here and hopefully I can just get back playing with him and enjoy my football.

“He’s fearless on the ball and can change a game on his own. He’s a really special player for us and he’s going to be key for us.”

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also set to miss the start of the Premier League season with the ankle problem he sustained on international duty with Belgium in the summer.

More in this section

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MESSI-PRESSER Lionel Messi ‘impatient’ to get started with new chapter at Paris St Germain
Derby County v Salford City - Carabao Cup - First Round - Prde Park Wayne Rooney hails 'proudest moment' in management as Derby avoid Cup shock
Lionel Messi set to begin a new chapter in his illustrious career at PSG Lionel Messi set to begin a new chapter in his illustrious career at PSG
man city#manchester city#premier leagueplace: united kingdomplace: uk
Republic of Ireland Fans in Faro

Faro blow: Irish fans banned from Portugal World Cup qualifier in Algarve

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up