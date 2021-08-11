Faro blow: Irish fans banned from Portugal World Cup qualifier in Algarve

Irish fans won’t have an allocation of tickets for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Portugal in Faro.

Fifa and Uefa have confirmed that fans from the visiting nation will be prohibited from attending any of the September internationals due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

Portugal usually stage their matches in the capital of Lisbon but, in a bid to assist the holiday destination hit particularly hard by the pandemic, switched their three games in this window south to the venue located between Faro and Loule.

The 30,305-seater Estádio Algarve, built for Portugal’s hosting of Euro 2004, will stage three matches – the visit of Ireland, followed by the double-header against Qatar and Luxembourg in October.

It has yet to be confirmed how many fans will be allowed to attend but none will be assigned to Irish supporters.

However, Ireland will be cheered on by a half full house for the home qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia that follow the Algarve trip.

Stephen Kenny’s first four home matches have been before empty stands but progress in the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has improved the landscape, with the green-light granted for a turnaround of 25,000.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland has received confirmation from FIFA and UEFA prohibiting the sale of tickets to away fans for Ireland’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Portugal in Faro and the games in Dublin against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

"Extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this decision applies to all visiting fans at the UEFA Preliminary Competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the September international window as well as friendly matches next month.

"Following Government approval on the return of supporters to international football, the FAI is currently finalising ticket details for the 25,000 fans permitted to attend the home qualifiers against Azerbaijan on September 4 and Serbia on September 7 at the Aviva Stadium.

"The FAI will shortly communicate directly again with Club Ireland members and season ticket holders on the allocation of these tickets."