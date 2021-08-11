Lionel Messi ‘impatient’ to get started with new chapter at Paris St Germain

Lionel Messi is impatient to start work on the task of winning trophies with Paris St Germain after his stunning departure from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third at the Ligue 1 club after his 21-year stay at the Catalan outfit came to an end.

“I am very happy. You all know about my exit from Barcelona and it has been a very hard moment after so many years. It was a difficult change after so long a time,” he told a press conference at the Parc de Princes in the French capital.

“But the moment I arrived here I felt very happy and I really want to begin the training sessions, I want it to be quick.

"I'm going to begin to train and work and I hope I can play as soon as I can, when the staff thinks I'm OK, I'll be ready.

"It was very complicated to exit Barcelona without knowing where I was going to go. Barcelona is my home, I have been there since I was a kid. They knew I would arrive in a strong team, a team aiming to win the Champions League. I love to win. I want to have important goals. I know my goals and PSG's goals are the same and want to be bigger and bigger.

"I don't know if we will face Barcelona. It would be very nice to go back to Barcelona. I hope it would be with fans given the pandemic. It would be very strange to play there in another shirt but it can happen and we will see."

“I have this will to play. I am really impatient. I still want to win, as I did the first moment of my career.

“I really hope we can make it happen."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the signing of Messi represented a significant statement.

“This is an amazing and historic day for the club, for the football world and for us,” he said.

“It is amazing what we tried to achieve. On the first day we (the Qatari ownership) started here at the club 10 years go people were saying, ‘What are they going to do with their project?’.

“We had high ambitions and we are very proud of where we are today.

“There was a great desire on both sides to make this happen. This is just the start and the hard work will start now.”