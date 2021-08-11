Wayne Rooney hails 'proudest moment' in management as Derby avoid Cup shock

After the Carabao Cup tie with Salford ended 3-3 after 90 minutes, the Rams went through 5-3 on penalties
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney during the Carabao Cup first round match at Pride Park. Picture: Tim Goode

Wayne Rooney described Derby’s penalty shoot-out win over Salford in the Carabao Cup as his “proudest moment” as a manager.

After the first round tie ended 3-3 after 90 minutes, the Rams went through 5-3 on penalties with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop saving from Luke Burgess.

Salford had been two up inside 14 minutes, with Jordan Turnbull heading in before Josh Morris scored from 20 yards.

Isaac Hutchinson reduced the deficit in the 43rd minute and Derby’s pressure told when Jason Lowe tripped Festy Ebosele and Colin Kazim-Richards converted a 70th-minute penalty.

But four minutes later, Craig Forsyth barged over Burgess and Morris scored the penalty, only for Ravel Morrison to level in the 82nd minute.

Derby County's Ravel Morrison (second left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game. Picture: Tim Goode

Allsop made the only save in the shoot-out, and Rooney said: “Last season, staying up was massive for everyone but tonight is the proudest moment I’ve had as a manager.

“I think the situation we’re in and the pressure on those young lads, I’m so proud of them in the second half and, for the fans who were here and the ones who watched at home, I think they can all be proud of the team tonight.

“I knew it would be a tough game and actually the way it ended and going through on penalties makes it even better.”

Salford manager Gary Bowyer said: “I understand there will be people who will be proud of the performance but we’ve come away from home and scored three goals and not won the game which is disappointing and something for us to learn from.

“There are certain positives we can take away from tonight, I think the reaction of Derby at the end tells its own tale. We gave a good account of ourselves, now we have to get ready for Saturday.”

