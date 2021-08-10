Gerrard believes fear and panic cost Rangers as Scottish champions crash out of Champions League

Steven Gerrard believes Rangers were beset by fear and panic as they set about unsuccessfully rescuing their Champions League qualifier against Malmo at Ibrox.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg where they had lost two quick goals after the break in Sweden, Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos levelled the tie in the 18th minute when he knocked in a Ryan Kent cross.

The third qualifier appeared to swing further in the Light Blues' favour when Malmo midfielder Bonke Innocent was sent off just before the break However, two stunning goals from Malmo striker Antonio Colak early in the second half gave the Swedish side a 4-2 aggregate victory which should embarrass the Scottish champions who have now lost three games in a row.

The Gers boss told Premier Sports: "We have tried to keep the heat on after being 2-1 down. You have to try different things, a bit of fear and a bit of panic sets in.

"We started playing hopeful balls into the box instead of trying to stay calm and play through.

"The reality is we have lost three games out of four and that is not good enough at Rangers. We are well aware of that. We now have to pick ourselves up and regroup. The most frustrating thing is we lost the second half 2-0 to 10 men.

Malmo took the game to Rangers at the start of the second half and Colak, who missed a first-half header, was clinical in the 53rd minute when set up by Veljko Birmancevic, firing past Allan McGregor from the angle.

And four minutes later he gathered a throw in, drifted past Leon Balogun and drilled in a low drive from 16 yards.

Malmo defended desperately under siege.

Morelos had a shot blocked then he headed wide and there were several more attempts which failed before Gerrard's side ran out of inspiration, hope and then time before the boos rang round Ibrox.

"Defensively from the restart we were poor. There is no way to dress that up. We need to be better in those situations, "We have been made to pay from the ball being out of play and two throw-in situations. Defensively we haven't been good enough.

"When you play teams at this level and you don't defend situations from restarts well then you will pay, and we have done.

"I felt when he had it we were going round and round instead of trying to pin back their defenders and be more spiteful with our passing.

"The reality is at this level you can't concede two goals in the first leg and two in the second leg because you make things really difficult for yourself."

RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Aribo, Arfield (Hagi 71), Wright (Sakala 63), Morelos, Kent.

MALMO FF: Dahlin, Lewicki, Ahmedhodzic, Nielsen, Moisander, Birmancevic (Rakip 75), Innocent, Christiansen, Rieks, Berget (Beijmo 84), Colak (Malik 90).