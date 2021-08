Lionel Messi completes move to Paris St Germain on two-year deal

Paris St Germain have confirmed the signing of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old, who has left Barcelona as a free agent after 21 years, has joined the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

A statement from the club said: “Paris St Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

“The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football.

“The signing of Leo reinforces Paris St Germain’s aspirations as well as providing the club’s loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years.”

The Argentina international, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, headed for France on Tuesday, two days after bidding a tearful farewell to the club he had helped win 35 trophies after the two parties were unable to agree a contract extension which satisfied LaLiga’s financial regulations.

Messi said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris St Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”