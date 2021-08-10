Lionel Messi completes move to Paris St Germain on two-year deal

Messi has joined Ligue 1 giants PSG on a two-year deal with the option of a third
Lionel Messi completes move to Paris St Germain on two-year deal

Lionel Messi, pictured waving after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, has completed his move to Paris St Germain (Francois Mori/AP).

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 21:41
PA

Paris St Germain have confirmed the signing of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old, who has left Barcelona as a free agent after 21 years, has joined the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

A statement from the club said: “Paris St Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.

“The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football.

“The signing of Leo reinforces Paris St Germain’s aspirations as well as providing the club’s loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years.”

The Argentina international, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, headed for France on Tuesday, two days after bidding a tearful farewell to the club he had helped win 35 trophies after the two parties were unable to agree a contract extension which satisfied LaLiga’s financial regulations.

Messi said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris St Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

More in this section

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Mind Series - Stamford Bridge Thomas Tuchel understands Tammy Abraham’s frustrations with Chelsea playing time
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Marcus Rashford says shoulder surgery ‘went well’ as he sits out start of Premier League season
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Paris St Germain post online teaser of Lionel Messi signing
messiplace: franceplace: uk
Lionel Messi completes move to Paris St Germain on two-year deal

Roy Keane at 50: Age not mellowing the pundit that goes deeper and cruder than most

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up