Dawson Devoy 'fully focused on Bohs' amid growing speculation on rising star's future

The teenage midfielder has been catapulted into the spotlight during Bohemians’ progress in the Uefa Europa Conference League.
Dawson Devoy of Bohemians has a shot on goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League clash with PAOK. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 11:12
John Fallon

Rising star Dawson Devoy says he isn't preoccupied about his future after being named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July.

The teenage midfielder has been catapulted into the spotlight for his integral role in Bohemians’ progress through the new Uefa Europa Conference League.

After another assured performance in last week’s 2-1 third round win over PAOK, the 19-year-old is in Greece preparing for Thursday’s second leg at the Toumba Stadium before 28,000 fans.

Devoy’s ascent, allied to the fact that he’s still to decide whether to extend his stay at Bohemians beyond this season, has increased speculation over his club plans.

Amid his expanding band of admirers, the Meath man is blocking out the spotlight with a view to prolonging the European march into next week’s play-off stage.

"At the moment, I'm just fully focused on Bohs,” said the Ireland U21 midfielder. “I have not really thought about much else."

“It feels really good to win SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month.

“It’s nice to be recognised, but the main thing is helping the team. When the team is playing well, it’s much easier as a player to play well.

“Our manager Keith Long has been really good with the team this year, and with me personally. He puts his faith in the youth players and when you perform you get rewarded.”

