Conor Masterson set for loan move from QPR

Conor Masterson is set to leave Queen’s Park Rangers on loan, with Director of Football Les Ferdinand mulling over the options.

The centre-back, who finished Ireland’s last Euro U21 campaign as captain, wasn’t in Mark Warburton’s matchday squad for their Championship opener against Millwall on Saturday.

Masterson has made 16 Championship appearances for the Rs since arriving two years ago following his release by Liverpool.

However, a loan move to Swindon Town last season was halted after just five outings when he suffered a hamstring strain.

Another temporary switch is in the offing for the 22-year-old, especially since Warburton bolstered his squad by recruiting fellow Irish centre-back Jimmy Dunne from Burnley.

“There’s interest in Conor,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“He’s done well for us at Championship level and if he goes out on loan it’s got to be the right move for his development.

“Clubs are well aware of Conor. Les (Ferdinand) will work on the right move.

“It has to be right – you don’t just send a player out willy-nilly. You have to make sure it’ll be right for his career development path. If that opportunity arises for Conor, then we’ll take it. If not then we’re very happy to have him here.”