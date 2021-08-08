Joe Willock set for Newcastle return

Willock, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park, scoring eight goals as he helped the Magpies maintain their Premier League status.
Joe Willock set for Newcastle return

Joe Willock looks set to return to Newcastle. Picture: Stu Forster/PA

Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 22:05
Mark Mann Bryans

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign midfielder Joe Willock, the PA news agency understands.

Willock, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’ Park, scoring eight goals as he helped the Magpies maintain their Premier League status.

His performances in the north-east saw him become Newcastle’s main target for the summer and the PA news agency understands a deal between the two clubs has now been struck.

Willock scored seven goals in seven games during a purple patch at Newcastle last season (Stu Forster/PA)

Willock was absent from Arsenal’s matchday squad for their pre-season defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, with manager Mikel Arteta coy when asked about a potential move.

“With Joe will explain the reasons when we can,” he said.

“It’s all I can say now. When I can say more I will let you know.”

It is believed Willock is yet to agree personal terms with Newcastle, where he scored seven goals in seven games during a purple patch towards the end of last season.

The England Under-21 international made just seven league appearances for Arsenal during the 2020/21 campaign and was largely used during cup competitions since making his senior debut in 2017.

More in this section

Celtic v Dundee - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park Kyogo Furuhashi scores a debut hat-trick as Celtic dominate Dundee
Liam Scales scores the winning goal 8/8/2021 Liam Scales heads another extra-time winner for Shamrock Rovers against Longford Town
Dundalk v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division St Pats make Dundalk pay for eyes on Europe
Liverpool v Athletic Bilbao - Pre-Season Friendly - Anfield

Andy Robertson injury concern for Liverpool

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up