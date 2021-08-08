Messi: When Barca parting was confirmed, my blood ran cold

A TEARFUL Lionel Messi has admitted that a move to PSG is "a possibility" as he confirmed that his glittering career at Barcelona's Camp Nou is at an end.

Confirmation that Barca were no longer able to retain his services after 21 years "made my blood ran cold," Messi admitted. "I was really sad, it was really difficult right up to now. I'm still trying to process it all. When I got home I will still feel bad, it will be even worse."

"This is the end with this club and now a new story will begin. Yes, it's one of the most difficult moments for me. I don't want to leave this club, it's a club I love and this is a moment I didn't expect. Last year I wanted to leave, this year I wanted to stay, that's why I'm so sad."

The Argentine maestro broke down in tears before he addressed media on Sunday, insisting he had done everything possible to stay at the Catalan club, but they were foiled "because of La Liga.

"A lot of things have been said about me, but on my behalf we did everything I could because I wanted to stay. Last year I didn't want to stay and I said it. This year I did and I couldn't."

Asked about expecting to sign a new contract, Messi said: "This is what [club president Joan] Laporta said, up to the last minute, then suddenly with the league it could not happen.

"As the president said, the club has got a big debt, they can't do it, it's not possible [to stay]. To keep drawing it out would make it more complicated. I need to focus on my career and what I need to do from now on. I did everything I could to stay and it was not possible to stay."

He added: "I'm not going to speak bad of anyone, I've always been up front, I've not lied at all, been completely transparent but the problem is when you don't speak they say a lot of things. What I cared most about, was telling the truth. Together we have grown and enjoyed all these years together.

"The truth is I don't know what to say. In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years being here, my entire life. I'm not ready for this.

"Honestly last year with all the nonsense with the Burofax I was convinced I knew what I wanted say, but this year is not the same. This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here at home, it's what we wanted more than anything.

"After 21 years I'm leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my team-mates, everyone who has been by my side.

"I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it."

Messi added: "I love this club. Without seeing the fans for over a year and a half has been very hard.

"If I had imagined it [his leaving speech] I would've imagined the Camp Nou full and being able to say goodbye properly. A lot of things have gone through my head. I've still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life. We need to accept it and move forward."

We have had some good times and some bad times as well, but the love people have shown me has always been the same.

"I hope that I can come back and be part of this club in any moment, in any way and bring something to help this club be the best in the world.

"I am forgetting so many things that I wanted to say, but that's all I can say right now. I've thought about it a lot, but the words won't come to me. Thank you to everyone"

Messi singled out his debut as one of his prized moments in the famed Barca colours: "That was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started."

Asked about a proper goodbye with the Camp Nou fans, Messi added: "It wouldn't be the same, the moment is now when it's time to go.

"But for these people, I'm available for anything so honestly, yes."