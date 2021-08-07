Patterson goal brings Bohs back down to earth

Patterson goal brings Bohs back down to earth

Waterford’s Phoenix Patterson and Andy Lyons of Bohemian FC shake hands after the game

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 18:21
Adrian Flanagan, The RSC

SE Airtricity Premier Division 

Waterford FC 1 

Bohemian FC 0 

Phoenix Patterson kept the run of Waterford FC going in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after his lone goal three minutes before halftime gave the Blues a big win over European highflyers Bohemian FC at the RSC this afternoon.

The hosts were denied the lead goal by the woodwork on nine minutes when Junior Quitirna sent in a left-wing cross that spotted the run of John Martin, but his fine header came crashing back off the crossbar.

Prince Mutswunguma had a strong penalty appeal waved away by referee Graham Kelly when he was wrestled to the ground by James Finnerty on 34 minutes, but the Cork official was unmoved when it looked a clear spot kick.

As manager Marc Bircham watched on from the stands through suspension, he saw his side take a deserved lead on 42 minutes when Shane Griffin and Junior Quitirna combined down the right, and after the latter's cross was flicked goalwards by Cameron Evans, Phoenix Patterson was perfectly placed to bundle home.

Andy Lyons brought a fine diving save out of home keeper Brian Murphy on 51 minutes before two-goal hero in Europe midweek and former Blue Ali Coote blazed wide from a good position just past the hour mark after he was set up by Georgie Kelly. Rory Feely had a chance deep in injury time when he got free inside the six yard box but the Blues defence held firm to land a massive win.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Eddie Nolan, Jack Stafford, Shane Griffin, Niall O’Keeffe, Junior Quitirna (Kyle Ferguson ’86), John Martin, Phoenix Patterson, Prince Mutswunguma (Greg Halford ’72) 

BOHEMIAN FC: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Conor Levingston (Aaron Doran ’78), Ali Coote, Jamie Mullins (Ross Tierney ’57), Keith Ward (Liam Burt ’57), Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork)

