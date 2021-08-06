Danny Lafferty double sees Derry leapfrog Drogs

Derry City 3 Drogheda 0

Derry City leapfrogged Drogheda United moving into fifth spot in the Premier Division table following this comfortable victory at the Brandywell last night.

And the win, Derry's fourth over the Boynesiders this season, sent the club's attendance of just over 1,000 fans home in a particularly happy frame of mind.

The home side dominated the game and while they may have enjoyed the lion's share of possession throughout the first half, they struggled to force Drogheda keeper, David Odumosu, into a serious save until the latter stages.

And it was Derry's new striker, Jamie McGonigle, who burst to prominence on his first start for the Candystripes.

The Dungiven man controlled Joe Thomson's delivery in the 39th minute before skilfully turning inside Drogheda centre-back, Dan O'Reilly, and driving the ball home.

It was a deserved lead for the home lot who had passed the ball with great confidence and accuracy.

Thomson threatened to double Derry's lead in the 45th minute, but his powerful volley was palmed clear by the alert Odumosu.

While there were chances at both ends in the third quarter, when the ball broke to the unmarked Danny Lafferty he gleefully picked his spot to put his side in control with just under 25 minutes to play.

In the 75th minute Lafferty doubled his tally to end this match as a contest when he produced a superb turn on the left side of the penalty area to stun the Drogheda defence with what was a superb strike.

With one minute remaining Derry sub Will Fitzgerald was unfortunate to see his low shot crash off the upright with the visiting keeper stranded.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, McJannet, Coll; Malone (Hery, 72), Harkin, Thomson, Lafferty; McLaughlin (Cole, 72); Akintunde (Ferry, 84), McGonigle (Fitzgerald, 76).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu; Brown, O'Reilly, Massey, Kane; Markey, Deegan (Heeney, 79), Hyland (Clarke, 70), Doyle; Phillips; Murray (Corcoran, h/t).

Referee: R Hennessy.