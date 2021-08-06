Sean Kennedy strike sees Cork City home after five-goal thriller

That 800 spectators were also permitted to attend added another layer of excitement as the Tribesmen were keen to maintain their impressive recent form under Caulfield's stewardship.
Sean Kennedy strike sees Cork City home after five-goal thriller

Cork City players celebrate their third goal, scored by Sean Kennedy in the 78th minute. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 21:57
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Cork City 3 

Considering Galway United manager John Caulfield's rich history with Cork City, this contest was always likely to provide some drama with substitute Sean Kennedy’s second half goal earning the visitors’ the full complement of spoils.

An absorbing contest unfolded on the banks of the Corrib as City’s enterprise and enthusiasm was rewarded with a hard earned victory.

That 800 spectators were also permitted to attend added another layer of excitement as the Tribesmen were keen to maintain their impressive recent form under Caulfield's stewardship.

Cork, though, prompted by the splendid Dylan McGlade hit the front in the 15th minute as the visitors’ settled impressively.

Barry Coffey provided the assist with a quick free kick for McGlade, who demonstrated his skill to manufacture space before his effort, which took a deflection, guided Colin Healy’s outfit ahead.

United responded to level in the 24th minute when Wilson Waweru seemed to connect with a long Killian Brouder throw-in.

A lively match continued to unfold as City netted again on 26 when Ronan Hurley’s cross eventually led to Darragh Crowley scoring.

Parity was restored again in the 41st minute as Brouder appeared to get the last touch in a crowded area.

When the action recommenced City showed admirable bravery and pounced to hit the winner with 12 minutes remaining.

Kennedy announced his arrival with a crisp finish which ensured that Cork led again in a dramatic contest.

In the closing stages City skipper Cian Coleman and Josh Honohan defended in resolute fashion.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Nugent, Brouder, Walsh; McCormack, Boylan (Rowe, 84), Hurley (Oluwa, 84); Place (Doherty, 63), Waweru (Cunningham, 63), Keating.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Walker, Honohan, Coleman, Hurley; Crowley, Byrne (Bolger, 75), Coffey, McGlade; Murphy, B O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Kennedy, 75).

Referee: Michael Connolly.

More in this section

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Villa Park Harry Kane: 'I would never, and have never, refused to train'
Daniel Lafferty at the end of the game 6/8/2021 Danny Lafferty double sees Derry leapfrog Drogs
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Joan Laporta expected to lift lid on Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona
Enda Stevens dejected after the game 14/10/2020

Enda Stevens and Jason Knight set to miss World Cup qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up