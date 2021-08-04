Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffers serious-looking injury in pre-season

The French defender suffered a leg injury during the second half of the pre-season friendly against Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday.
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffers serious-looking injury in pre-season

Wesley Fofana was injured against Villareal. Picture: David Davies

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 22:28

Leicester have been hit with a major injury worry ahead of the new season after Wesley Fofana was taken off on a stretcher.

The French defender suffered a leg injury during the second half of the pre-season friendly against Spanish side Villarreal on Wednesday.

Fofana was the victim of a late tackle by Villarreal forward Nino and had lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch before being carried off.

The 20-year-old was a key member of Brendan Rodgers’ side in his debut campaign last season.

With the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday and the new Premier League season just 10 days away, Rodgers faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of the injury.

The Foxes won the match 3-2 with goals from Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez.

More in this section

Premier League File Photo Almost half of Premier League players abused on Twitter
Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League - Turf Moor Liverpool’s trust and confidence in Alisson Becker made goalkeeper sign new deal
West Ham United v Aston Villa - Premier League - London Stadium Manchester City closing in on £100m deal for Villa’s Jack Grealish – reports
leicester
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Nuno wants to solve Harry Kane situation internally to avoid ‘public argument’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up