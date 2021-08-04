Christian Eriksen in 'excellent physical and mental shape', returns to Inter Milan training ground

The player will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors 
Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 13:36
Cian Locke

Christian Eriksen has returned to the Inter Milan training ground for the first time since his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, the Italian club has confirmed.

The Danish international had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse during Denmark's game against Finland.

The 29-year-old has now returned to his club and is reportedly in "excellent physical and mental shape".

A statement from the club read: "This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile.

"The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process."

