Premier League clubs competing with Celtic to sign Liam Scales as bids received

Stephen Bradley has confirmed that Shamrock Rovers have received bids for Liam Scales but expects the defender to remain until at least their Europa Conference League tie against Albanian outfit Teuta from Durrës is completed.
Celtic lead the chase for a 22-year-old who, with another year left on his contract at the League of Ireland champions, will cost at least €600,000 which would break the transfer record for a domestic player.
Rovers boss Bradley revealed that English Premier League clubs are also interested in the Arklow native.
“There have been bids put down,” said Bradley, whose side face the Albanians at Tallaght in Thursday's first leg. “Liam is fully focused on tomorrow and going forward until (director of football) Stephen McPhail and the board tell me otherwise that's the way it will be.
“The interest in Liam has been there for the last year. We've had a number of managers ring Stephen and myself regarding Liam and they've watched him on a weekly basis. That has been there as well as Celtic and others. There is a lot of interest.
“But I expect him to be with us for this European tie. I speak to Stephen daily and I'm well clued in on where it is and who is interested and the timeline on it.”