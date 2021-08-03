Ireland international James McCarthy one of two former Premier League players to join Celtic

Ireland international James McCarthy has returned to his native Glasgow by joining Celtic on a four-year deal.

The midfielder, whose career has been plagued by injuries, won the last of his 43 caps in last October’s Euro 2020 play-off defeat in Slovakia.

McCarthy was a free agent since his release from English Premier League club Crystal Palace in May but, given he’ll turn 31 in November and his injury record, knew a move to the Championship or Scotland was his likely next route.

"To have signed for Celtic is a brilliant feeling and this is a special day for me and my family," the Glaswegian told the Celtic’s official website.

"I know all about the club, the size of it and all the success it’s enjoyed, particularly in recent years. I’m looking forward to pulling on the Hoops, playing at Paradise and helping the team deliver more success to these amazing fans in the seasons ahead."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who also recruited goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham Hotspur, said: "I’m delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James.

"Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with both of them.

"I know our supporters will be well aware of both players, and I’m sure they’ll welcome them to the club and look forward to seeing both of them play for Celtic in the seasons ahead.”