Harry Kane fails to report for pre-season Covid-19 tests at Tottenham

Kane looks to have set his stall out to force a move away from Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane fails to report for pre-season Covid-19 tests at Tottenham

Harry Kane failed to report for pre-season Covid-19 tests (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 12:05
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham striker Harry Kane did not report for pre-season tests on Monday morning.

The England captain was due back at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre for a Covid-19 test following his three-week break after the European Championship.

However, it's understood Kane did not arrive as planned, throwing his future further up into the air.

Kane led England to the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs – who face Manchester City at home on the opening day of the season – have declined to comment.

The 28-year-old is keen to leave the club this summer in order to win trophies, but with three years left on his contract, Tottenham have no intention of selling their prized asset.

Kane hinted at the end of last term that he would like to join Manchester City, but the Premier League champions have previously indicated they would not pay the sort of £150million fee required to even tempt Spurs to the negotiating table.

Their pursuit of Jack Grealish for £100million is also reported to impact their ability to sign Kane.

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and looks to have set his stall out to force a move from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who was assured Kane would not be sold during discussions for the job, said last month that Kane could be “counted on” next season.

Read More

Tyrone Mings opens up over mental health struggles ahead of Euro 2020

More in this section

‘Slippier than a trout in a dishwasher’ - end of era as mixed metaphor king Ray Hudson ends LaLiga run ‘Slippier than a trout in a dishwasher’ - end of era as mixed metaphor king Ray Hudson ends LaLiga run
England Training - St George's Park - Friday June 25th Tyrone Mings opens up over mental health struggles ahead of Euro 2020
Bohemains v F91 Dudelange - UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Second Leg Stephen Bradley wants Bohemians FAI Cup tie with Shamrock Rovers in Aviva Stadium
tottenhamplace: uk
Harry Kane fails to report for pre-season Covid-19 tests at Tottenham

Canada shock fancied USA to reach Olympic football final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up